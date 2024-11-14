Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Virgo Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 2. Limited review report of the auditor for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 The Board of Directors of M/s. Virgo Global Limited held on Thursday the 14th day of November, 2024 started at 05.00 P.M. and concluded at 05.30 P.M. at the registered office of the company the following were duly considered and approved by the Board of Directors: 1. Unaudited quarterly financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (Attached) and 2. Limited Review Report of the Auditors for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (Attached) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

The Board of Directors of the Virgo Global Limited at their meeting held on 05th September 2024 has approved notice of 26th Annual General Meeting of our Company and further advised that the 26th AGM will be held on 30.09.2024 at 12 NOON. The Meeting will be held through Video conferencing (VC)/ other audio visual means (OAVM) in accordance with the relevant circulars by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and SEBI.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Virgo Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 The meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. Virgo Global Limited held on Wednesday the 14th day of August, 2024 at the registered office of the company the following were duly considered and approved by the Board of Directors: 1. Unaudited quarterly financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 2. Limited Review Report of the Auditors for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 15 May 2024

Virgo Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 2. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for financial year 2024-25. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. The meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. Virgo Global Limited held on Wednesday the 29th day of May, 2024 started at 05.00 p.m. and concluded at 05.30 p.m. at the registered office of the company the following were duly considered and approved by the Board of Directors: 1. Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 (Attached) 2. Auditors Report for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 (Attached) 3. Declaration for unmodified opinion (Attached) 4. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for FY 2024-25 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024