Virgo Global Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.02
0.05
0.04
0.01
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.07
-0.09
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.06
0.07
-1.07
-1.58
Other operating items
Operating
0.05
0.05
-1.13
-1.57
Capital expenditure
0
0.01
0.21
0
Free cash flow
0.05
0.06
-0.92
-1.57
Equity raised
-7.91
-7.93
-8
-8.01
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0.99
3.57
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-7.86
-7.87
-7.93
-6.02
No Record Found
