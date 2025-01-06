iifl-logo-icon 1
Virgo Global Ltd Cash Flow Statement

7.6
(0.80%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:46:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Virgo Global Ltd

Virgo Global FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.02

0.05

0.04

0.01

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.07

-0.09

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.06

0.07

-1.07

-1.58

Other operating items

Operating

0.05

0.05

-1.13

-1.57

Capital expenditure

0

0.01

0.21

0

Free cash flow

0.05

0.06

-0.92

-1.57

Equity raised

-7.91

-7.93

-8

-8.01

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0

0

0.99

3.57

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-7.86

-7.87

-7.93

-6.02

