Virgo Global Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7.47
(0.81%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

13.14

9.05

63.02

6.93

yoy growth (%)

45.12

-85.63

808.54

448.19

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.06

-0.06

-0.04

As % of sales

0.49

0.67

0.09

0.65

Other costs

-13.04

-8.89

-62.82

-6.9

As % of sales (Other Cost)

99.25

98.2

99.67

99.59

Operating profit

0.03

0.1

0.14

-0.01

OPM

0.25

1.11

0.22

-0.25

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.07

-0.09

0

Interest expense

0

0

-0.02

0

Other income

0.01

0.02

0.02

0.02

Profit before tax

0.02

0.05

0.04

0.01

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

-25.64

-4.1

-19.98

-25.74

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.01

0.05

0.03

0

Exceptional items

0

-0.04

0

0

Net profit

0.01

0

0.03

0

yoy growth (%)

172.74

-81.66

373.38

16.76

NPM

0.14

0.07

0.05

0.11

