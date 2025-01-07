Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
13.14
9.05
63.02
6.93
yoy growth (%)
45.12
-85.63
808.54
448.19
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.06
-0.06
-0.04
As % of sales
0.49
0.67
0.09
0.65
Other costs
-13.04
-8.89
-62.82
-6.9
As % of sales (Other Cost)
99.25
98.2
99.67
99.59
Operating profit
0.03
0.1
0.14
-0.01
OPM
0.25
1.11
0.22
-0.25
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.07
-0.09
0
Interest expense
0
0
-0.02
0
Other income
0.01
0.02
0.02
0.02
Profit before tax
0.02
0.05
0.04
0.01
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
-25.64
-4.1
-19.98
-25.74
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.01
0.05
0.03
0
Exceptional items
0
-0.04
0
0
Net profit
0.01
0
0.03
0
yoy growth (%)
172.74
-81.66
373.38
16.76
NPM
0.14
0.07
0.05
0.11
