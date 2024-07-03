iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Virgo Global Ltd Company Summary

7
(2.79%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:15:00 PM

Virgo Global Ltd Summary

Virgo Global Limited was originally incorporated under the name and style Om Web Private Limited on the 24 February, 1999 in the State of Andhra Pradesh, issued by Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh. The Company got converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Online Media Solutions Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on 13 August, 1999. Further, the name changed to Virgo Global Media Limited on 10 February , 2009 and finally was changed to Virgo Global Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon change of name was issued by the RoC on 2 January, 2017.The Company operates as an Internet Service Provider in India, which is engaged in manufacturing, trading, dealing and maintenance of computer hardware and software, computer systems and assemble data processors, program designs and to buy, sell or otherwise deal in such hardware and software packages and all types of tabulating machine, accounting machines, calculators, computerized telecommunication systems and network, components, spare parts, equipments and devices, etc.The Company could not succeed in getting new business opportunities in Media and Broadband Internet Segments due to lack of adequate resources at their disposal in 2016-17. Later, in 2018-19, the Promoter got into Share Purchase Agreement with M/s. Shri Nakoda Logistics Private Limited on 22nd October, 2018 trigerring the SEBI (SAST) Compliances, 2011. However, the transfer of shares from Ms. N. Vasundhara Mani to M/s. Shri Nakoda Logistics Private Limited was transferred on 22nd May, 2019. By virtue of it, the Company was made an Associate Company of M/s. Shri Nakoda Logistics Private Limited.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.