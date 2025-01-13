Visagar Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
58.39
58.39
9.75
6.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.63
3.47
2.19
5.21
Net Worth
62.02
61.86
11.94
11.71
Minority Interest
Debt
42.29
14.94
1.62
2.3
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
104.31
76.8
13.56
14.01
Fixed Assets
0.42
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
25.75
11.25
4.55
4.73
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
16.24
16.95
2.59
2.13
Inventories
13.16
16.02
2.24
1.97
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.81
0.2
0.15
0.01
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.4
1.52
0.23
0.26
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.13
-0.79
-0.03
-0.11
Cash
2.22
1.23
0.09
0.03
Total Assets
44.63
29.43
7.23
6.89
