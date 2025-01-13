iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Visagar Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

0.71
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:36:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Visagar Financial Services Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

58.39

58.39

9.75

6.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.63

3.47

2.19

5.21

Net Worth

62.02

61.86

11.94

11.71

Minority Interest

Debt

42.29

14.94

1.62

2.3

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

104.31

76.8

13.56

14.01

Fixed Assets

0.42

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

25.75

11.25

4.55

4.73

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

16.24

16.95

2.59

2.13

Inventories

13.16

16.02

2.24

1.97

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

1.81

0.2

0.15

0.01

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.4

1.52

0.23

0.26

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.13

-0.79

-0.03

-0.11

Cash

2.22

1.23

0.09

0.03

Total Assets

44.63

29.43

7.23

6.89

Visagar Finan. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Visagar Financial Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.