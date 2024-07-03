iifl-logo-icon 1
Visagar Financial Services Ltd Share Price

0.75
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.76
  • Day's High0.77
  • 52 Wk High1.27
  • Prev. Close0.75
  • Day's Low0.74
  • 52 Wk Low 0.68
  • Turnover (lac)15.11
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.06
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)43.79
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Visagar Financial Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

0.76

Prev. Close

0.75

Turnover(Lac.)

15.11

Day's High

0.77

Day's Low

0.74

52 Week's High

1.27

52 Week's Low

0.68

Book Value

1.06

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

43.79

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Visagar Financial Services Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Visagar Financial Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Visagar Financial Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:14 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 5.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 5.95%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 94.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Visagar Financial Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

58.39

58.39

9.75

6.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.63

3.47

2.19

5.21

Net Worth

62.02

61.86

11.94

11.71

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.8

-0.08

0.14

-0.21

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Visagar Financial Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Visagar Financial Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Pramod Kumar Goenka

Director

Tilokchand M Kothari

Director

Asha Kothari

Addtnl Independent Director

Kuldeep Kumar

Independent Director

Madhubala Vaishnaw

Addtnl Independent Director

Sanjay Rajak

Non Executive Director

Kailash Chhaparwal

Independent Director

ANJALI SURENDRAKUMAR PAREEK

Independent Director

Kaushal Singh Yadav

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Visagar Financial Services Ltd

Summary

Visagar Financial Services Limited was formerly incorporated as Inca Finlease Private Limited on March 01, 1994. The Company converted from Private Limited to Public Limited on July 08, 1994 after its name changed to Inca Finlease Limited. Further, the Company name was changed to Visagar Financial Services Limited (VFSL) on February 11, 2011. The Company registered as Non- Banking Financial Company (NBFC) with RBI has been primarily engaged in the business of investing in securities of listed and unlisted companies. The investment portfolio of Company is diversified across various sectors such as Financial Services, Education, Real Estate, etc. It provides multidimensional Advisory services like Financial Advisory, Corporate Advisory & Other Advisory for raising of funds from Banks & other sources. The Company has marketing operations in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Kolkata, Surat, Jaipur, Jodhpur, & Ahmedabad. The Company is division of the Visagar Group, a conglomerate with interests in finance, textiles, education and reality and media. In the financial advisory, it offers services for debt funding and debt swapping, new project or expansion funding, working capital funding, restructuring of non-performing assets (NPAs), loan against property/shares and bill discounting. It offers advisory services regarding term loans, working capital requirements and loans against property and security.
Company FAQs

What is the Visagar Financial Services Ltd share price today?

The Visagar Financial Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Visagar Financial Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Visagar Financial Services Ltd is ₹43.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Visagar Financial Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Visagar Financial Services Ltd is 0 and 0.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Visagar Financial Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Visagar Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Visagar Financial Services Ltd is ₹0.68 and ₹1.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Visagar Financial Services Ltd?

Visagar Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.46%, 3 Years at -20.27%, 1 Year at -14.77%, 6 Month at -31.19%, 3 Month at -1.32% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Visagar Financial Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Visagar Financial Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 5.95 %
Institutions - 0.04 %
Public - 94.01 %

