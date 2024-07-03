Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹0.76
Prev. Close₹0.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹15.11
Day's High₹0.77
Day's Low₹0.74
52 Week's High₹1.27
52 Week's Low₹0.68
Book Value₹1.06
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)43.79
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
58.39
58.39
9.75
6.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.63
3.47
2.19
5.21
Net Worth
62.02
61.86
11.94
11.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.8
-0.08
0.14
-0.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Pramod Kumar Goenka
Director
Tilokchand M Kothari
Director
Asha Kothari
Addtnl Independent Director
Kuldeep Kumar
Independent Director
Madhubala Vaishnaw
Addtnl Independent Director
Sanjay Rajak
Non Executive Director
Kailash Chhaparwal
Independent Director
ANJALI SURENDRAKUMAR PAREEK
Independent Director
Kaushal Singh Yadav
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Visagar Financial Services Limited was formerly incorporated as Inca Finlease Private Limited on March 01, 1994. The Company converted from Private Limited to Public Limited on July 08, 1994 after its name changed to Inca Finlease Limited. Further, the Company name was changed to Visagar Financial Services Limited (VFSL) on February 11, 2011. The Company registered as Non- Banking Financial Company (NBFC) with RBI has been primarily engaged in the business of investing in securities of listed and unlisted companies. The investment portfolio of Company is diversified across various sectors such as Financial Services, Education, Real Estate, etc. It provides multidimensional Advisory services like Financial Advisory, Corporate Advisory & Other Advisory for raising of funds from Banks & other sources. The Company has marketing operations in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Kolkata, Surat, Jaipur, Jodhpur, & Ahmedabad. The Company is division of the Visagar Group, a conglomerate with interests in finance, textiles, education and reality and media. In the financial advisory, it offers services for debt funding and debt swapping, new project or expansion funding, working capital funding, restructuring of non-performing assets (NPAs), loan against property/shares and bill discounting. It offers advisory services regarding term loans, working capital requirements and loans against property and security.
The Visagar Financial Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Visagar Financial Services Ltd is ₹43.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Visagar Financial Services Ltd is 0 and 0.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Visagar Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Visagar Financial Services Ltd is ₹0.68 and ₹1.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Visagar Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.46%, 3 Years at -20.27%, 1 Year at -14.77%, 6 Month at -31.19%, 3 Month at -1.32% and 1 Month at 0.00%.
