Summary

Visagar Financial Services Limited was formerly incorporated as Inca Finlease Private Limited on March 01, 1994. The Company converted from Private Limited to Public Limited on July 08, 1994 after its name changed to Inca Finlease Limited. Further, the Company name was changed to Visagar Financial Services Limited (VFSL) on February 11, 2011. The Company registered as Non- Banking Financial Company (NBFC) with RBI has been primarily engaged in the business of investing in securities of listed and unlisted companies. The investment portfolio of Company is diversified across various sectors such as Financial Services, Education, Real Estate, etc. It provides multidimensional Advisory services like Financial Advisory, Corporate Advisory & Other Advisory for raising of funds from Banks & other sources. The Company has marketing operations in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Kolkata, Surat, Jaipur, Jodhpur, & Ahmedabad. The Company is division of the Visagar Group, a conglomerate with interests in finance, textiles, education and reality and media. In the financial advisory, it offers services for debt funding and debt swapping, new project or expansion funding, working capital funding, restructuring of non-performing assets (NPAs), loan against property/shares and bill discounting. It offers advisory services regarding term loans, working capital requirements and loans against property and security.

