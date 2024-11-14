Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

VISAGAR FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve BOARD MEETING IS SCHEDULED TO BE HELD ON 14TH NOVEMBER TIO CONSIDER THE FOLLOWING: 1. UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS 2. ANY OTHER BUSSINESS The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on 14th November, 2024, inter alia, has approved and taken on record the following - 1. Adoption of Standalone Unaudited Financial Results and Cash Flow Statement for the Second Quarter and Half year ended 30th September, 2024; 2. Limited Review Report for the Second Quarter and Half year ended 30th September, 2024. The Meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 7:45 p.m. & concluded at 9:20p.m (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Re-constitution of Committees

VISAGAR FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve reports of the Board of Directors. 2. To appoint Director in place of Mr. Tilokchand Kothari (DIN: 00413627) who retires by rotation and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment. 3. To consider re-appointment of Ms. Madhubala Vaishnav (DIN: 08376551) as an Independent Director for a second term of five consecutive years. 4. To consider appointment of Ms. Anjali Pareek (DIN: 07144713) as an Independent Director for a first term of five consecutive years. 5. To consider appointment of Mr. Kuldeep Kumar (DIN: 08373716) as an Independent Director for a second term of five consecutive years. 6. To approve Material Related Party Transaction 7. To approve borrowing limit of the Company. 8. To authorize U/s 186 of the Companies Act 2013. 9. To approve Notice of Annual General Meeting. 10. To consider other business (es) if any. 1. To considered and approved and signed reports of the Board of Directors. 2. To appoint Director in place of Mr. Tilokchand Kothari (DIN: 00413627), who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment. Board of Directors unanimously decided to re-appoint Mr. Tilokchand Kothari as a Director of the Company subject to approval of Members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 3. To consider re-appointment of Ms. Madhubala Vaishnaw(DIN:08376551) as an Independent Director for a second term of five consecutive years Board of Directors has decided and considered the re-appointment of Ms. Madhubala Vaishnaw as an Independent Director for second term of five consecutive years subject to approval of Members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Brief Details are annexed herewith marked as Annexure - I Read less.. APPOINTMENT & RE-APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024)

VISAGAR FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to intimate that in Compliance with Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 13th August 2024 at its Registered Office inter alia to consider the following: 1. To adopt Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter and three months ended 30th June 2024; 2. To Approve Appointment of Internal Auditor for F.Y. 2024-2025 3. To Approve Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for F.Y. 2024-2025 4. To consider other business if any. The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on 13TH August, 2024, inter alia, has approved and taken on record the following - 1. Adoption of Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024; 2. Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 3. Appointment of M/S. Kirti Sharma& Associates as Secretarial Auditor for F.Y.2024-2025 4. Appointment of Mr.Lakhpat Trivedi as Internal Auditor for F.Y. 2024-2025 The Meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 4:25 p.m. & concluded at 5:15 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

VISAGAR FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to intimate that in Compliance with Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 30th May 2024 at its Registered Office inter alia to consider the following: 1. To adopt Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March 2024; 2. To adopt and approve the Balance Sheet for the year ended 31st March 2024 together with Profit and Loss Account as at that date along with Report of the Auditors thereon; 3. To consider other business if any. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today on 30th May, 2024, inter alia, has approved and taken on record the following - 1. To adopt Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024; along with the Auditors Report thereto; 2. Declaration of Un-modified opinion on the Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter & year ended 31st March 2024.¬ Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

This is with reference to following 1.Appointment of Internal Auditor 2. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor

