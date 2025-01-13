iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Visco Trade Associates Ltd Balance Sheet

106
(-7.50%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:36:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Visco Trade Associates Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

46.42

13.46

1.81

2.14

Net Worth

51.22

18.26

6.61

6.94

Minority Interest

Debt

61.17

63.92

10.45

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.01

0

0

Total Liabilities

112.39

82.19

17.06

6.94

Fixed Assets

0.07

0.08

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

89.65

15.41

6.45

6.17

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.21

0.07

Networking Capital

21.06

52.16

10.11

0.66

Inventories

21.69

52.37

9.57

0.67

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.51

0

0.23

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.97

0.06

1.34

0

Sundry Creditors

-1.04

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.07

-0.27

-1.03

-0.01

Cash

0.59

0.15

0.3

0.04

Total Assets

111.37

67.8

17.07

6.94

Visco Trade : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Visco Trade Associates Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.