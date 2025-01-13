Visco Trade Associates Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
46.42
13.46
1.81
2.14
Net Worth
51.22
18.26
6.61
6.94
Minority Interest
Debt
61.17
63.92
10.45
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.01
0
0
Total Liabilities
112.39
82.19
17.06
6.94
Fixed Assets
0.07
0.08
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
89.65
15.41
6.45
6.17
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.21
0.07
Networking Capital
21.06
52.16
10.11
0.66
Inventories
21.69
52.37
9.57
0.67
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.51
0
0.23
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.97
0.06
1.34
0
Sundry Creditors
-1.04
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.07
-0.27
-1.03
-0.01
Cash
0.59
0.15
0.3
0.04
Total Assets
111.37
67.8
17.07
6.94
