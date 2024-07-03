Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹130.95
Prev. Close₹130.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹35.81
Day's High₹133
Day's Low₹120
52 Week's High₹148
52 Week's Low₹31.58
Book Value₹33.48
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)300.18
P/E6.83
EPS19.16
Divi. Yield0.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
46.42
13.46
1.81
2.14
Net Worth
51.22
18.26
6.61
6.94
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.4
-4.59
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
220.55
83.86
22.48
9.84
32.07
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
220.55
83.86
22.48
9.84
32.07
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.33
2.42
0.56
0.17
0.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & MD
Vinay Kumar Goenka
E D & Wholetime Director
Dipak Sundarka
Independent Non Exe. Director
Niranjan Kumar Choraria
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anju Gupta
Non Executive Director
Rajeev Goenka
Independent Executive Director
Ayushi Khaitan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rhythm Arora
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Megha Patodia
Reports by Visco Trade Associates Ltd
Summary
Visco Trade Associates Limited was incorporated on January 03, 1983. The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) and is engaged in engaged in equity investment, real estate and warehousing business. The Company is mainly into investing in, acquiring and holding shares, stocks, debentures, debenture stocks, bonds, warrants, obligations or other securities issued or guaranteed by any Company constituted or carrying on business in India and by any Government, state, public body-or authority. For the purpose of diversification, Company engaged in the expansion of core business of financing.The Company does the business of financing and advancing short term and long term loans, credits, to individuals or associations of person by a whatever name called either on securities such as land, buildings or part thereof, machinery, plants, shares, debentures, government securities, stock certificates, life insurance policies, units, stock-in-trade or on guarantee on such terms as may seem expedient and to release or discharge any debt or obligation owing to the Company.Apart from these, the Company has a professional team with decades of extensive multi-sectoral and multi-company expertise in Indias capital markets and investment banking. After all, the Company has invested in the equity investments, real estate investments andwarehousing business. It also engaged in structured financing, fixed return portfolios, secured lending and equity investments in emerging companies. In
The Visco Trade Associates Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹125 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Visco Trade Associates Ltd is ₹300.18 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Visco Trade Associates Ltd is 6.83 and 3.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Visco Trade Associates Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Visco Trade Associates Ltd is ₹31.58 and ₹148 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Visco Trade Associates Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 112.11%, 3 Years at 191.26%, 1 Year at 312.44%, 6 Month at 89.29%, 3 Month at 29.65% and 1 Month at 34.54%.
