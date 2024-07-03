iifl-logo-icon 1
Visco Trade Associates Ltd Share Price

125
(-4.54%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:37:00 PM

  • Open130.95
  • Day's High133
  • 52 Wk High148
  • Prev. Close130.95
  • Day's Low120
  • 52 Wk Low 31.58
  • Turnover (lac)35.81
  • P/E6.83
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value33.48
  • EPS19.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)300.18
  • Div. Yield0.15
Visco Trade Associates Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

130.95

Prev. Close

130.95

Turnover(Lac.)

35.81

Day's High

133

Day's Low

120

52 Week's High

148

52 Week's Low

31.58

Book Value

33.48

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

300.18

P/E

6.83

EPS

19.16

Divi. Yield

0.15

Visco Trade Associates Ltd Corporate Action

21 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 05 Apr, 2024

arrow

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Aug, 2024

arrow

21 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Visco Trade Associates Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Visco Trade Associates Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:48 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.07%

Non-Promoter- 30.92%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Visco Trade Associates Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

46.42

13.46

1.81

2.14

Net Worth

51.22

18.26

6.61

6.94

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.4

-4.59

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

220.55

83.86

22.48

9.84

32.07

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

220.55

83.86

22.48

9.84

32.07

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.33

2.42

0.56

0.17

0.25

Visco Trade Associates Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Visco Trade Associates Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & MD

Vinay Kumar Goenka

E D & Wholetime Director

Dipak Sundarka

Independent Non Exe. Director

Niranjan Kumar Choraria

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anju Gupta

Non Executive Director

Rajeev Goenka

Independent Executive Director

Ayushi Khaitan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rhythm Arora

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Megha Patodia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Visco Trade Associates Ltd

Summary

Visco Trade Associates Limited was incorporated on January 03, 1983. The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) and is engaged in engaged in equity investment, real estate and warehousing business. The Company is mainly into investing in, acquiring and holding shares, stocks, debentures, debenture stocks, bonds, warrants, obligations or other securities issued or guaranteed by any Company constituted or carrying on business in India and by any Government, state, public body-or authority. For the purpose of diversification, Company engaged in the expansion of core business of financing.The Company does the business of financing and advancing short term and long term loans, credits, to individuals or associations of person by a whatever name called either on securities such as land, buildings or part thereof, machinery, plants, shares, debentures, government securities, stock certificates, life insurance policies, units, stock-in-trade or on guarantee on such terms as may seem expedient and to release or discharge any debt or obligation owing to the Company.Apart from these, the Company has a professional team with decades of extensive multi-sectoral and multi-company expertise in Indias capital markets and investment banking. After all, the Company has invested in the equity investments, real estate investments andwarehousing business. It also engaged in structured financing, fixed return portfolios, secured lending and equity investments in emerging companies. In
Company FAQs

What is the Visco Trade Associates Ltd share price today?

The Visco Trade Associates Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹125 today.

What is the Market Cap of Visco Trade Associates Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Visco Trade Associates Ltd is ₹300.18 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Visco Trade Associates Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Visco Trade Associates Ltd is 6.83 and 3.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Visco Trade Associates Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Visco Trade Associates Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Visco Trade Associates Ltd is ₹31.58 and ₹148 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Visco Trade Associates Ltd?

Visco Trade Associates Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 112.11%, 3 Years at 191.26%, 1 Year at 312.44%, 6 Month at 89.29%, 3 Month at 29.65% and 1 Month at 34.54%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Visco Trade Associates Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Visco Trade Associates Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.08 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 30.92 %





