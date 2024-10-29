Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 22 Oct 2024

Visco Trade Associates Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(2) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations 1. Approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. The Copy of the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024, in the specified format along with the Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors is enclosed. 2. Noted that Hodor Trading Private Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company stands amalgamated with Complify Trade Private Limited, step down wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. 3. Noted the incorporation of a new subsidiary in the name and style of GAMCO Logistics Private Limited. 4. Noted the change of name of a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, Visco Glassworks Private Limited to GAMCO Industrial & Logistics Park (E) Private Limited. Please note that the meeting commenced at 12:30 P.M. and concluded at 4:45 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)

Visco Trade Associates Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(2) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday August 02 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 2024. Further as per Companys Code of Conduct to regulate monitor and report trading by its Employees and other Connected Persons under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 (as amended) (PIT Regulations) the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed till 48 hours after the announcement of Financial Results to the Stock Exchanges(s). You are requested to take the aforesaid information on record. Approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. The Copy of the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024, in the specified format along with the Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors is enclosed. Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, approved the appointment of Mrs. Megha Patodia (ACS 48639), as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. Friday, 2nd August, 2024. Approved to change the name of the Company from Visco Trade Associates Limited to GAMCO Limited or such other name as may be approved by the Central Registry Centre, Ministry of Coroporate Affairs, subject to applicable approvals and make consequential changes to the Articles & Memorandum of Association of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

In terms of Regulation 42 of SEBI LODR Regulations - Record date for Split/Sub-division Change in Designation of Director and Resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance officer

Visco Trade Associates Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at 25A S.P. Mukherjee Road 5th Floor Kolkata- 700025 on Friday 26th April 2024 at 2:00 pm interalia to consider and approve the following matters: 1. The Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the 4th quarter and financial year ended 31st March pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. The appointment of Mr. Babu Lal Patni (FCS: 2304) as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Years 2024-25 3. The appointment of M/s. Kandoi & Associates. Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. 4. Any other matter as may be required. Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended 31-03-2024 Revised outcome of Board meeting for the Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended march 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/04/2024) Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the Year ended and Quarter ended March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/04/2024)

Visco Trade Associates Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 29(1) and 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday March 21 2024 inter alia to consider and approve: 1. The proposal for Sub- Division /Split of the Equity Shares of the Company in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors subject to approval of the Shareholders and such authorities as may be required under Section 61 of the Companies Act 2013; 2. The alteration of the Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company in such manner subject to approval of the Shareholders and such authorities as may be required under Section 13 61 and 64 of the Companies Act 2013 read with applicable rules thereto; 3. To consider and approve the declaration of interim dividend if any for the financial year 2023- 2024. 4. any other matter incidental thereto. Regulations 30 and 43 read with Schedule 111 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR Regulations) Further to our intimation dated March 18, 2024 and in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI LODR Regulations, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 25A, S.P. Mukherjee Road, 5% Floor, Kolkata - 700025 has inter-alia considered and approved the following matters: 1. Split / Sub-division of shares of the Company from Face Value of Rs. 10/- each to Face value of Rs. 2/- each, subject to the approval of Members of the Company. The record date for the split/sub division of shares will be intimated in due course. Other requisite details regarding split / sub division of shares Intimation of record date under regulation 42 of the SEBI LODR Regulation, 2015. The Declaration of 1st interim Dividend @ Re. 1/-(Rupee one only) per equity share (subject to deduction of TDS) on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of Rs.10/- each for the Financial Year 2023-2024 by the Board of Directors of the Company, it is being hereby informed that the Board has fixed Friday, March 29, 2024 as the Record date towards the entitlement of payment of 1st interim dividend for the FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.03.2024)

