Visco Trade Associates Ltd Nine Monthly Results

117.55
(-1.51%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

180.4

53.78

12.33

6.97

19.29

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

180.4

53.78

12.33

6.97

19.29

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.72

1.81

0.48

0.05

0.22

Total Income

181.12

55.59

12.82

7.01

19.51

Total Expenditure

143.56

53.78

11.63

6.41

20.16

PBIDT

37.56

1.81

1.19

0.61

-0.65

Interest

4.96

1.61

0.05

0.08

0.18

PBDT

32.6

0.2

1.14

0.53

-0.82

Depreciation

0.02

0.01

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

4.08

0.19

0.05

0.18

-0.02

Deferred Tax

0.66

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

27.84

0.01

1.08

0.35

-0.81

Minority Interest After NP

0.02

0.02

0.01

-0.01

0.02

Net Profit after Minority Interest

27.82

-0.01

1.07

0.35

-0.83

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

27.82

-0.01

1.07

0.35

-0.83

EPS (Unit Curr.)

57.96

0.01

2.26

0.72

-1.68

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.8

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

20.82

3.36

9.65

8.75

-3.36

PBDTM(%)

18.07

0.37

9.24

7.6

-4.25

PATM(%)

15.43

0.01

8.75

5.02

-4.19

