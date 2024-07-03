Visco Trade Associates Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
180.4
53.78
12.33
6.97
19.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
180.4
53.78
12.33
6.97
19.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.72
1.81
0.48
0.05
0.22
Total Income
181.12
55.59
12.82
7.01
19.51
Total Expenditure
143.56
53.78
11.63
6.41
20.16
PBIDT
37.56
1.81
1.19
0.61
-0.65
Interest
4.96
1.61
0.05
0.08
0.18
PBDT
32.6
0.2
1.14
0.53
-0.82
Depreciation
0.02
0.01
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
4.08
0.19
0.05
0.18
-0.02
Deferred Tax
0.66
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
27.84
0.01
1.08
0.35
-0.81
Minority Interest After NP
0.02
0.02
0.01
-0.01
0.02
Net Profit after Minority Interest
27.82
-0.01
1.07
0.35
-0.83
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
27.82
-0.01
1.07
0.35
-0.83
EPS (Unit Curr.)
57.96
0.01
2.26
0.72
-1.68
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
20.82
3.36
9.65
8.75
-3.36
PBDTM(%)
18.07
0.37
9.24
7.6
-4.25
PATM(%)
15.43
0.01
8.75
5.02
-4.19
