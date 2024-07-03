iifl-logo-icon 1
Visco Trade Associates Ltd Quarterly Results

119.35
(-2.57%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

22.54

36.95

39.72

67.77

69.67

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

22.54

36.95

39.72

67.77

69.67

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.33

0.15

0.04

0.16

0.5

Total Income

22.87

37.1

39.76

67.93

70.17

Total Expenditure

6.53

12.55

31.35

50.85

59.02

PBIDT

16.34

24.55

8.42

17.08

11.15

Interest

2

1.7

1.56

1.78

1.74

PBDT

14.34

22.85

6.86

15.3

9.41

Depreciation

0.03

0.02

0.01

0.01

0.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

3.26

1.9

2.15

2.75

1.33

Deferred Tax

0.5

2.19

-0.67

0.66

0

Reported Profit After Tax

10.56

18.73

5.37

11.88

8.08

Minority Interest After NP

0.01

0.01

0

0.01

0.01

Net Profit after Minority Interest

10.55

18.72

5.37

11.87

8.07

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

10.55

18.72

5.37

11.87

8.07

EPS (Unit Curr.)

4.4

7.8

11.18

24.73

16.82

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

10

0

0

Equity

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.8

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

72.49

66.44

21.19

25.2

16

PBDTM(%)

63.62

61.84

17.27

22.57

13.5

PATM(%)

46.85

50.69

13.51

17.52

11.59

