Visco Trade Associates Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
22.54
36.95
39.72
67.77
69.67
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
22.54
36.95
39.72
67.77
69.67
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.33
0.15
0.04
0.16
0.5
Total Income
22.87
37.1
39.76
67.93
70.17
Total Expenditure
6.53
12.55
31.35
50.85
59.02
PBIDT
16.34
24.55
8.42
17.08
11.15
Interest
2
1.7
1.56
1.78
1.74
PBDT
14.34
22.85
6.86
15.3
9.41
Depreciation
0.03
0.02
0.01
0.01
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
3.26
1.9
2.15
2.75
1.33
Deferred Tax
0.5
2.19
-0.67
0.66
0
Reported Profit After Tax
10.56
18.73
5.37
11.88
8.08
Minority Interest After NP
0.01
0.01
0
0.01
0.01
Net Profit after Minority Interest
10.55
18.72
5.37
11.87
8.07
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
10.55
18.72
5.37
11.87
8.07
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.4
7.8
11.18
24.73
16.82
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
10
0
0
Equity
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
72.49
66.44
21.19
25.2
16
PBDTM(%)
63.62
61.84
17.27
22.57
13.5
PATM(%)
46.85
50.69
13.51
17.52
11.59
