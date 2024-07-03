Visco Trade Associates Ltd Summary

Visco Trade Associates Limited was incorporated on January 03, 1983. The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) and is engaged in engaged in equity investment, real estate and warehousing business. The Company is mainly into investing in, acquiring and holding shares, stocks, debentures, debenture stocks, bonds, warrants, obligations or other securities issued or guaranteed by any Company constituted or carrying on business in India and by any Government, state, public body-or authority. For the purpose of diversification, Company engaged in the expansion of core business of financing.The Company does the business of financing and advancing short term and long term loans, credits, to individuals or associations of person by a whatever name called either on securities such as land, buildings or part thereof, machinery, plants, shares, debentures, government securities, stock certificates, life insurance policies, units, stock-in-trade or on guarantee on such terms as may seem expedient and to release or discharge any debt or obligation owing to the Company.Apart from these, the Company has a professional team with decades of extensive multi-sectoral and multi-company expertise in Indias capital markets and investment banking. After all, the Company has invested in the equity investments, real estate investments andwarehousing business. It also engaged in structured financing, fixed return portfolios, secured lending and equity investments in emerging companies. In 2023-24, following the order of the Honble Regional Director (Eastern Region) two wholly owned subsidiary of the Company viz. Skypack Vanijya Private Limited and Twinkle Fiscal & Impex Services Private Limited got amalgamated into the Company as a going concern with effect from 1st October, 2022. The Company invested in its newly incorporated Subsidiary Companies i.e. Visco Advisory Private Limited, Visco Freehold Private Limited and Visco Glassworks Private Limited in 2024.