iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Visco Trade Associates Ltd AGM

108
(0.42%)
Jan 15, 2025|09:41:00 AM

Visco Trade CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM27 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
AGM 27/08/2024 Please find the enclosed Notice and Annual Report of the 42nd AGM of the Company for the financial year 2023-2024 to be held on Tuesday, 27th August, 2024. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Wednesday, 21st August, 2024 to Tuesday, 27th August, 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking records of the Members of the Company for the purpose of 42nd AGM, further the record date will be Tuesday, 20th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024) The brief proceedings of the 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 27th August, 2024 is enclosed herewith for your kind information and records The proceedings of the 42nd Annual General Meeting commenced at 11:30 A.M. and concluded at 12:50 P.M. Detailed proceedings is enclosed herewith for your information and records (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/08/2024) Please find the enclosed herewith the details of the voting Results and Scrutinizers Report of the business transacted at the 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 27th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024)

Visco Trade: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Visco Trade Associates Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.