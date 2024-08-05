AGM 27/08/2024 Please find the enclosed Notice and Annual Report of the 42nd AGM of the Company for the financial year 2023-2024 to be held on Tuesday, 27th August, 2024. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Wednesday, 21st August, 2024 to Tuesday, 27th August, 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking records of the Members of the Company for the purpose of 42nd AGM, further the record date will be Tuesday, 20th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024) The brief proceedings of the 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 27th August, 2024 is enclosed herewith for your kind information and records The proceedings of the 42nd Annual General Meeting commenced at 11:30 A.M. and concluded at 12:50 P.M. Detailed proceedings is enclosed herewith for your information and records (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/08/2024) Please find the enclosed herewith the details of the voting Results and Scrutinizers Report of the business transacted at the 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 27th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024)