Regulations 30 and 43 read with Schedule 111 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR Regulations) Further to our intimation dated March 18, 2024 and in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI LODR Regulations, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 25A, S.P. Mukherjee Road, 5% Floor, Kolkata - 700025 has inter-alia considered and approved the following matters: 1. Split / Sub-division of shares of the Company from Face Value of Rs. 10/- each to Face value of Rs. 2/- each, subject to the approval of Members of the Company. The record date for the split/sub division of shares will be intimated in due course. Other requisite details regarding split / sub division of shares. Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the company pursuant to the provision of regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of SEBI LODR Regulation . Seeking Approval of the member of the company for Split / Sub division of shares of the company Alteration of the clause V (Capital clause) of the Memorandum of Association of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/04/2024) EGM 29/04/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 08.04.2024) The shareholders of the Company have approved the stock split of the Company from face value of Rs. 10/- each to face value of Rs. 2/- each. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.04.2024) Result of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting under regulation 44(3) of the SEBI LODR Regulations and Scrutinizer Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024)