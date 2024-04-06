iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Visco Trade Associates Ltd EGM

106
(-1.17%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Visco Trade CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM21 Mar 202429 Apr 2024
Regulations 30 and 43 read with Schedule 111 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR Regulations) Further to our intimation dated March 18, 2024 and in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI LODR Regulations, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 25A, S.P. Mukherjee Road, 5% Floor, Kolkata - 700025 has inter-alia considered and approved the following matters: 1. Split / Sub-division of shares of the Company from Face Value of Rs. 10/- each to Face value of Rs. 2/- each, subject to the approval of Members of the Company. The record date for the split/sub division of shares will be intimated in due course. Other requisite details regarding split / sub division of shares. Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the company pursuant to the provision of regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of SEBI LODR Regulation . Seeking Approval of the member of the company for Split / Sub division of shares of the company Alteration of the clause V (Capital clause) of the Memorandum of Association of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/04/2024) EGM 29/04/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 08.04.2024) The shareholders of the Company have approved the stock split of the Company from face value of Rs. 10/- each to face value of Rs. 2/- each. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.04.2024) Result of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting under regulation 44(3) of the SEBI LODR Regulations and Scrutinizer Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024)

Visco Trade: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Visco Trade Associates Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.