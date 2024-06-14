Regulations 30 and 43 read with Schedule 111 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR Regulations) Further to our intimation dated March 18, 2024 and in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI LODR Regulations, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 25A, S.P. Mukherjee Road, 5% Floor, Kolkata - 700025 has inter-alia considered and approved the following matters: 1. Split / Sub-division of shares of the Company from Face Value of Rs. 10/- each to Face value of Rs. 2/- each, subject to the approval of Members of the Company. The record date for the split/sub division of shares will be intimated in due course. Other requisite details regarding split / sub division of shares. Split/ Sub-division of shares of the company from Face value of Rs.10/- each to Face value of Rs.2/- each, subject to the approval of members of the Company. The record date for the splits/ sub- division of shares will be intimated in due course. Other requisite details regarding split/sub-division of shares in terms of the SEBI Circular as applicable. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that VISCO TRADE ASSOCIATES LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME and SCRIP CODE VISCO TRADE ASSOCIATES LTD (540097) RECORD DATE 14.06.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Five Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.2/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 14/06/2024 DR-653/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE890S01018 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 14/06/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 07.06.2024) In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20240607-49 dated June 07, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code VISCO TRADE ASSOCIATES LTD (540097) New ISIN No. INE890S01026 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.2/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 14-06-2024 (DR- 653/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 13.06.2024)