iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

62.32
(-10.78%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:33:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.72

1.72

1.72

0.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.53

2.48

2.5

0.31

Net Worth

4.25

4.2

4.22

0.56

Minority Interest

Debt

10.5

4.52

3.65

4

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.13

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

14.88

8.72

7.87

4.56

Fixed Assets

0.75

0.68

0.66

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

4.58

0.08

0.08

0.08

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0

0

0

Networking Capital

9.49

7.95

7.11

4.44

Inventories

1.92

0.49

1.12

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

7.16

1.61

0.4

0.01

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3.77

7.05

7.21

5.44

Sundry Creditors

-1.35

-0.93

-0.93

-0.43

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.01

-0.27

-0.69

-0.58

Cash

0.04

0.02

0.02

0.02

Total Assets

14.87

8.73

7.87

4.55

Vishvprabha Ven. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.