Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
5.22
1.63
1.33
0.56
1.66
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.22
1.63
1.33
0.56
1.66
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.04
0.02
0.29
0.08
0
Total Income
5.26
1.65
1.63
0.64
1.66
Total Expenditure
4.65
1.53
1.82
0.64
1.57
PBIDT
0.6
0.12
-0.19
0.01
0.09
Interest
0.58
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.03
0.11
-0.19
0.01
0.09
Depreciation
0.1
0.1
0.04
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0.02
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.08
0.01
-0.23
0
0.07
Minority Interest After NP
0.05
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.13
0.01
-0.23
0
0.07
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.13
0.01
-0.23
0
0.07
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.75
0.05
-9.52
0.11
2.67
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
1.72
1.72
0.25
0.25
0.25
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.49
7.36
-14.28
1.78
5.42
PBDTM(%)
0.57
6.74
-14.28
1.78
5.42
PATM(%)
-1.53
0.61
-17.29
0
4.21
