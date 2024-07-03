iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd Nine Monthly Results

69.09
(-1.16%)
Jan 9, 2025|09:24:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

5.22

1.63

1.33

0.56

1.66

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.22

1.63

1.33

0.56

1.66

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.04

0.02

0.29

0.08

0

Total Income

5.26

1.65

1.63

0.64

1.66

Total Expenditure

4.65

1.53

1.82

0.64

1.57

PBIDT

0.6

0.12

-0.19

0.01

0.09

Interest

0.58

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.03

0.11

-0.19

0.01

0.09

Depreciation

0.1

0.1

0.04

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0.02

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.08

0.01

-0.23

0

0.07

Minority Interest After NP

0.05

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.13

0.01

-0.23

0

0.07

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.13

0.01

-0.23

0

0.07

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.75

0.05

-9.52

0.11

2.67

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

1.72

1.72

0.25

0.25

0.25

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

11.49

7.36

-14.28

1.78

5.42

PBDTM(%)

0.57

6.74

-14.28

1.78

5.42

PATM(%)

-1.53

0.61

-17.29

0

4.21

Vishvprabha Ven.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.