Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
4.35
2
0.73
2.27
2.11
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.35
2
0.73
2.27
2.11
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.13
0.37
0
0.03
0
Total Income
4.47
2.36
0.73
2.31
2.11
Total Expenditure
3.1
1.67
0.31
2.06
1.69
PBIDT
1.37
0.69
0.42
0.25
0.42
Interest
0.41
0.38
0.22
0.32
0.18
PBDT
0.96
0.31
0.2
-0.07
0.24
Depreciation
0.39
0.37
0.26
0.28
0.03
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.24
0.04
0.01
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.06
-0.01
0.13
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.39
-0.09
-0.2
-0.35
0.21
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.39
-0.09
-0.2
-0.35
0.21
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.39
-0.09
-0.2
-0.35
0.21
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.55
-0.53
-1.14
-2.04
1.22
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.12
1.72
1.72
1.72
1.72
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
31.49
34.5
57.53
11.01
19.9
PBDTM(%)
22.06
15.5
27.39
-3.08
11.37
PATM(%)
8.96
-4.5
-27.39
-15.41
9.95
