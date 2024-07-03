iifl-logo-icon 1
Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd Quarterly Results

70
(2.94%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

4.35

2

0.73

2.27

2.11

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.35

2

0.73

2.27

2.11

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.13

0.37

0

0.03

0

Total Income

4.47

2.36

0.73

2.31

2.11

Total Expenditure

3.1

1.67

0.31

2.06

1.69

PBIDT

1.37

0.69

0.42

0.25

0.42

Interest

0.41

0.38

0.22

0.32

0.18

PBDT

0.96

0.31

0.2

-0.07

0.24

Depreciation

0.39

0.37

0.26

0.28

0.03

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.24

0.04

0.01

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.06

-0.01

0.13

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.39

-0.09

-0.2

-0.35

0.21

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.39

-0.09

-0.2

-0.35

0.21

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.39

-0.09

-0.2

-0.35

0.21

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.55

-0.53

-1.14

-2.04

1.22

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.12

1.72

1.72

1.72

1.72

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

31.49

34.5

57.53

11.01

19.9

PBDTM(%)

22.06

15.5

27.39

-3.08

11.37

PATM(%)

8.96

-4.5

-27.39

-15.41

9.95

Vishvprabha Ven.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd

