iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd Share Price

68
(-3.42%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open72.1
  • Day's High73
  • 52 Wk High80.18
  • Prev. Close70.41
  • Day's Low65
  • 52 Wk Low 48
  • Turnover (lac)0.5
  • P/E37.25
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value30.16
  • EPS1.89
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)21.2
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

72.1

Prev. Close

70.41

Turnover(Lac.)

0.5

Day's High

73

Day's Low

65

52 Week's High

80.18

52 Week's Low

48

Book Value

30.16

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

21.2

P/E

37.25

EPS

1.89

Divi. Yield

0

Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 23 Sep, 2024

arrow

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:24 PM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.31%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.31%

Non-Promoter- 38.68%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 38.68%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.72

1.72

1.72

0.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.53

2.48

2.5

0.31

Net Worth

4.25

4.2

4.22

0.56

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.03

-0.02

0.01

0.01

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

5.95

1.84

2.4

0.66

2.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.95

1.84

2.4

0.66

2.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0.05

0.29

0.25

0

View Annually Results

Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.7

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

250

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.8

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.85

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

680.1

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Mitesh Jayantilal Thakkar

Director

Paresh Desai

Independent Director

Rakhi Ashokkumar Barod

Independent Director

Mahesh Keshav Madkholkar

Addtnl Independent Director

Rajalaxmi Vijay Sawant

Independent Director

Utsav S. Bhavsar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rudra B. Bhujel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd

Summary

Vishvprabha Ventures Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company in name and style of M/s Vishvprabha Trading Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on January 02, 1985. Thereafter, Company was granted a Certificate of Business on January 14, 1985. Further, there was a change in the object clause and name clause of the Company from Vishvprabha Trading Limited to Vishvprabha Ventures Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change in name issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on November 19, 2018.During the FY 2018-19, Mr. Mitesh J. Thakkar & Pramod Gumanchand Ranka HUF acquired 1,40,100 equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- each fully paid of the Company aggregating to 57.18% of total share capital, through open offer and made in compliance with the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeover) Regulations, 2011. After said Acquisition, erstwhile promoters ceased to be promoters of the Company and Mr. Mitesh J. Thakkar & Pramod Gumanchand Ranka HUF became the new Promoters of the Company made in compliance with the provision of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation Disclosures Requirement) Regulations, 2015.Vishvprabha Ventures Limited is a construction company. It is based in Dombivali, Thane. It has many projects in local area as well as in other states like Goa. The core business is Civil Construction Projects.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd share price today?

The Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹68 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd is ₹21.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd is 37.25 and 2.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd is ₹48 and ₹80.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd?

Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.15%, 3 Years at -2.83%, 1 Year at 11.16%, 6 Month at 7.32%, 3 Month at 35.12% and 1 Month at 26.30%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.31 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 38.69 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.