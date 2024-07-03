Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹72.1
Prev. Close₹70.41
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.5
Day's High₹73
Day's Low₹65
52 Week's High₹80.18
52 Week's Low₹48
Book Value₹30.16
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)21.2
P/E37.25
EPS1.89
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.72
1.72
1.72
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.53
2.48
2.5
0.31
Net Worth
4.25
4.2
4.22
0.56
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.03
-0.02
0.01
0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
5.95
1.84
2.4
0.66
2.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.95
1.84
2.4
0.66
2.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0.05
0.29
0.25
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.7
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
250
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.8
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.85
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
680.1
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Mitesh Jayantilal Thakkar
Director
Paresh Desai
Independent Director
Rakhi Ashokkumar Barod
Independent Director
Mahesh Keshav Madkholkar
Addtnl Independent Director
Rajalaxmi Vijay Sawant
Independent Director
Utsav S. Bhavsar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rudra B. Bhujel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd
Summary
Vishvprabha Ventures Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company in name and style of M/s Vishvprabha Trading Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on January 02, 1985. Thereafter, Company was granted a Certificate of Business on January 14, 1985. Further, there was a change in the object clause and name clause of the Company from Vishvprabha Trading Limited to Vishvprabha Ventures Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change in name issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on November 19, 2018.During the FY 2018-19, Mr. Mitesh J. Thakkar & Pramod Gumanchand Ranka HUF acquired 1,40,100 equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- each fully paid of the Company aggregating to 57.18% of total share capital, through open offer and made in compliance with the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeover) Regulations, 2011. After said Acquisition, erstwhile promoters ceased to be promoters of the Company and Mr. Mitesh J. Thakkar & Pramod Gumanchand Ranka HUF became the new Promoters of the Company made in compliance with the provision of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation Disclosures Requirement) Regulations, 2015.Vishvprabha Ventures Limited is a construction company. It is based in Dombivali, Thane. It has many projects in local area as well as in other states like Goa. The core business is Civil Construction Projects.
Read More
The Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹68 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd is ₹21.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd is 37.25 and 2.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd is ₹48 and ₹80.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.15%, 3 Years at -2.83%, 1 Year at 11.16%, 6 Month at 7.32%, 3 Month at 35.12% and 1 Month at 26.30%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.