|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Right Issue Date
|Record Date
|Rights Ratio
|Premium
|Remark
|Rights
|2 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|9:11
|22
|9:11 Rights Issue of Equity Shares
|The Company has fixed the record date for the right issue is August 07, 2024 Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that VISHVPRABHA VENTURES LIMITEDhas fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE VISHVPRABHA VENTURES LIMITED (512064) RECORD DATE 07/08/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 09 (Nine) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs.22/- per Share on Rights Basis for every 11 (Eleven) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 07/08/2024 DR-689/2024-2025 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 05.08.2024)
