Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd Summary

Vishvprabha Ventures Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company in name and style of M/s Vishvprabha Trading Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on January 02, 1985. Thereafter, Company was granted a Certificate of Business on January 14, 1985. Further, there was a change in the object clause and name clause of the Company from Vishvprabha Trading Limited to Vishvprabha Ventures Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change in name issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on November 19, 2018.During the FY 2018-19, Mr. Mitesh J. Thakkar & Pramod Gumanchand Ranka HUF acquired 1,40,100 equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- each fully paid of the Company aggregating to 57.18% of total share capital, through open offer and made in compliance with the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeover) Regulations, 2011. After said Acquisition, erstwhile promoters ceased to be promoters of the Company and Mr. Mitesh J. Thakkar & Pramod Gumanchand Ranka HUF became the new Promoters of the Company made in compliance with the provision of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation Disclosures Requirement) Regulations, 2015.Vishvprabha Ventures Limited is a construction company. It is based in Dombivali, Thane. It has many projects in local area as well as in other states like Goa. The core business is Civil Construction Projects.