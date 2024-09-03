AGM 30/09/2024 September 23, 2024, the record date for the eligible shareholders in order to receive the dividend which is subject to the approval of shareholders in the 40th AGM of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.09.2024) Summary of proceeding of 40th AGM of the Company held through Video Conferencing and other Audio Visual Means. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024) Scrutinizer report of 40th AGM of the Company held on Monday September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024)