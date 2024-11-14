iifl-logo-icon 1
Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd Board Meeting

68
(4.62%)
Jan 16, 2025|02:08:00 PM

Vishvprabha Ven. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20249 Nov 2024
Vishvprabha Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider the Unaudited Financial Statement for the Quarter and Half Yearly Ended September 30 2024 2. Any other matter with the permission of chairperson Unaudited Financial statement for the Quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with the LRR of Statutory auditor (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting5 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Approval of Proposal for shifting of Registered office from Ground Floor, Avighna Heights Survey No 45- 4B, Behind Sarvoday Park Nandivali Road, Dombivili East Thane 421201 to Ushakal CHS Limited, Ground Floor, Unit No B-003, Plot No. 91, MIDC, Dombivali East, Thane 421203 w.e.f November 06, 2024
Board Meeting31 Aug 202424 Aug 2024
Vishvprabha Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and Approve the Annual report which includes Director report and other incidental reports thereon. 2. To finalise the Notice and Venue for the 40th AGM 3. To finalise the record date cut off date Book closure date for the purpose of AGM 4. To appoint the scrutinizer for e voting process for 40th AGM Outcome of Board meeting held on August 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/08/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20249 Aug 2024
Vishvprabha Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting has been scheduled on August 14 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Statements along with Limited Review report for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. Appointment of Internal Auditor for the FY 2024-2025 1. Appointment of Internal Auditor 2. Approved the Unaudited Financial Statement for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting1 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
Vishvprabha Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To discuss the Issue price Record date and Other alied matters in relation to Right issue to discuss the reappointment of Mr. Mitesh J Thakkar To discuss the appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company and any other matter with the permission of chair 1. The Board Discussed the right issue size, Price, Ratio and Timeline of the same fixed the record date as August 7, 2024. 2. Reappointment of Mitesh J Thakkar for a tenure of 5 years. 3. Appointment of V K Bhanusali and Associates as the secretarial Auditor of the company. 4. Discussion on Penalty imposed and Noting of Resignation of Kailash Aher (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202417 May 2024
Vishvprabha Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Consider and Approve the Audited Financial Statements both standalone and Consolidated for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024. 2. Recommendation of Dividend 3. Any other matter with the permission of chairperson Considered and Approved the Consolidated and Standalone Financial statement for the FY ended March 31, 2024. Board recommended Dividend of 5% subject to the approval of shareholder in the general meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024) Revised outcome As per SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016 dated May 27, 2016, The Statement of Audit Qualification and Circular with reference to SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS-RACPOD1/P/CIR/2023/172 dated October 19, 2023 on May 30, 2024 was missed to attach due to inadvertence in the Outcome of Board Meeting and Financial Results, so same has been attached in the document. There is no changes in the Audited Financial Statement for the Quarter and Financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.06.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Vishvprabha Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve and take on records the unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Result along with limited review report thereon for the Quarter ended as on December 31 2023. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chairperson Considered and Approved the Unaudited Financial Statement for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

