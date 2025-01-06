Vision Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.04
-0.68
0.07
0.05
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.12
-0.12
-0.15
Tax paid
-0.01
0
-0.02
-0.01
Working capital
2.08
-1.68
-1.12
-0.11
Other operating items
Operating
2.01
-2.49
-1.19
-0.22
Capital expenditure
0.03
1.85
0
0.01
Free cash flow
2.04
-0.64
-1.19
-0.21
Equity raised
5.97
7.35
7.35
7.43
Investing
0
-11
0
0
Financing
0.34
0.73
0.86
1.04
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
8.36
-3.55
7.01
8.25
