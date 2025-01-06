iifl-logo-icon 1
Vision Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.88
(-1.27%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Vision Corporation Ltd

Vision Corpn. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.04

-0.68

0.07

0.05

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.12

-0.12

-0.15

Tax paid

-0.01

0

-0.02

-0.01

Working capital

2.08

-1.68

-1.12

-0.11

Other operating items

Operating

2.01

-2.49

-1.19

-0.22

Capital expenditure

0.03

1.85

0

0.01

Free cash flow

2.04

-0.64

-1.19

-0.21

Equity raised

5.97

7.35

7.35

7.43

Investing

0

-11

0

0

Financing

0.34

0.73

0.86

1.04

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

8.36

-3.55

7.01

8.25

