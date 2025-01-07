Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6.16
4.6
3.41
1.83
yoy growth (%)
33.79
34.84
86
28.47
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.34
-0.35
-0.37
-0.25
As % of sales
5.59
7.77
11.02
13.98
Other costs
-5.78
-4.82
-3.04
-1.43
As % of sales (Other Cost)
93.95
104.74
89.08
78
Operating profit
0.02
-0.57
0
0.14
OPM
0.44
-12.52
-0.1
8.01
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.12
-0.12
-0.15
Interest expense
0
0
-6.02
-0.01
Other income
0.12
0.02
0.2
0.06
Profit before tax
0.04
-0.68
0.07
0.05
Taxes
-0.01
0
-0.02
-0.01
Tax rate
-31
0
-33.03
-32.29
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.03
-0.68
0.04
0.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.03
-0.68
0.04
0.03
yoy growth (%)
-104.45
-1,530.24
30.01
47.11
NPM
0.49
-14.94
1.4
2.01
