Vision Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.6
(-7.22%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:32:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Revenue

6.16

4.6

3.41

1.83

yoy growth (%)

33.79

34.84

86

28.47

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.34

-0.35

-0.37

-0.25

As % of sales

5.59

7.77

11.02

13.98

Other costs

-5.78

-4.82

-3.04

-1.43

As % of sales (Other Cost)

93.95

104.74

89.08

78

Operating profit

0.02

-0.57

0

0.14

OPM

0.44

-12.52

-0.1

8.01

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.12

-0.12

-0.15

Interest expense

0

0

-6.02

-0.01

Other income

0.12

0.02

0.2

0.06

Profit before tax

0.04

-0.68

0.07

0.05

Taxes

-0.01

0

-0.02

-0.01

Tax rate

-31

0

-33.03

-32.29

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.03

-0.68

0.04

0.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.03

-0.68

0.04

0.03

yoy growth (%)

-104.45

-1,530.24

30.01

47.11

NPM

0.49

-14.94

1.4

2.01

