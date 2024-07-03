Vision Corporation Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2008
Gross Sales
22.11
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
22.11
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.07
Total Income
22.19
Total Expenditure
21.26
PBIDT
0.93
Interest
0
PBDT
0.93
Depreciation
0.07
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
0
Deferred Tax
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.85
Minority Interest After NP
-0.17
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.01
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.34
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.35
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.5
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
19.96
Public Shareholding (Number)
1,71,33,620
Public Shareholding (%)
85.8
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
4.2
PBDTM(%)
-
PATM(%)
3.84
