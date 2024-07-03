Summary

Incorporated in Mar.95 as a public limited company, Vision Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Vision Paints was promoted by Jayesh N Shridharani and Gautam M Shah. The Company is engaged in the business of TV Channels, Film making and distribution and related activities. The principal place of business of the company is at Mumbai, Maharashtra. .The company is setting up a project to manufacture industrial and decorative paints, at Silvassa. The total installed capacity of the plant is proposed to be 1600 tpa/kl consisting of 250 kl of enamels, 350 kl of primers, 150 kl of epoxy paints, 150 kl of expoxy primers, 125 kl of industrial finishers, 100 kl of auto lacquer, 1150 kl of auto primers, 225 tpa of auto putty and 100 tpa of distemper.The company came out with a public issue of 35.5 lac equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 355 lac, in Mar.96, to part-finance its project.As on 31st March, 2001, the Company could not start the project as the Electricity Department of Silvassa failed to remove H.T. Pole from the companys site. The management of the Company is exploring new business ideas for diversification.The Company diversified its activity from Paints to Media and Outdoor Advertising, therefore the Management of Company changed Companys name from Vision Paints Ltd to Vision Corporation Ltd. during the period 2002. The Company commenced trading activity during the year of VCD etc. Apart from this, it acquired Beautification project of approach roads t

