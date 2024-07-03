iifl-logo-icon 1
Vision Corporation Ltd Share Price

3.88
(-1.27%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.93
  • Day's High3.93
  • 52 Wk High4.94
  • Prev. Close3.93
  • Day's Low3.88
  • 52 Wk Low 3.14
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.05
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.75
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Vision Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

Vision Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vision Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:31 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 25.37%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 25.37%

Non-Promoter- 74.62%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 74.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Vision Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.97

19.97

19.97

19.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.91

2.96

3

3.02

Net Worth

22.88

22.93

22.97

22.99

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Revenue

6.16

4.6

3.41

1.83

yoy growth (%)

33.79

34.84

86

28.47

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.34

-0.35

-0.37

-0.25

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.04

-0.68

0.07

0.05

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.12

-0.12

-0.15

Tax paid

-0.01

0

-0.02

-0.01

Working capital

2.08

-1.68

-1.12

-0.11

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

33.79

34.84

86

28.47

Op profit growth

-104.78

16,100.85

-102.42

11.4

EBIT growth

-107.57

-1,043.47

10.57

31.11

Net profit growth

-104.45

-1,530.24

30.01

47.11

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Vision Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

669

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,250.85

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

122.55

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

572.3

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

712.05

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vision Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Rajeev J Pandya

Chairman & Managing Director

Genevieve F Gomes

Independent Director

Amitkumar B Singh

Executive Director

Aashutosh Mishra

Executive Director

Kaalindi Misra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vision Corporation Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Mar.95 as a public limited company, Vision Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Vision Paints was promoted by Jayesh N Shridharani and Gautam M Shah. The Company is engaged in the business of TV Channels, Film making and distribution and related activities. The principal place of business of the company is at Mumbai, Maharashtra. .The company is setting up a project to manufacture industrial and decorative paints, at Silvassa. The total installed capacity of the plant is proposed to be 1600 tpa/kl consisting of 250 kl of enamels, 350 kl of primers, 150 kl of epoxy paints, 150 kl of expoxy primers, 125 kl of industrial finishers, 100 kl of auto lacquer, 1150 kl of auto primers, 225 tpa of auto putty and 100 tpa of distemper.The company came out with a public issue of 35.5 lac equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 355 lac, in Mar.96, to part-finance its project.As on 31st March, 2001, the Company could not start the project as the Electricity Department of Silvassa failed to remove H.T. Pole from the companys site. The management of the Company is exploring new business ideas for diversification.The Company diversified its activity from Paints to Media and Outdoor Advertising, therefore the Management of Company changed Companys name from Vision Paints Ltd to Vision Corporation Ltd. during the period 2002. The Company commenced trading activity during the year of VCD etc. Apart from this, it acquired Beautification project of approach roads t
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Vision Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Vision Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.88 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vision Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vision Corporation Ltd is ₹7.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vision Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vision Corporation Ltd is 0 and 0.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vision Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vision Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vision Corporation Ltd is ₹3.14 and ₹4.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vision Corporation Ltd?

Vision Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.21%, 3 Years at 0.60%, 1 Year at -7.96%, 6 Month at -2.00%, 3 Month at -1.26% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vision Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vision Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 25.38 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 74.62 %

