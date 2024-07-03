Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹3.93
Prev. Close₹3.93
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹3.93
Day's Low₹3.88
52 Week's High₹4.94
52 Week's Low₹3.14
Book Value₹11.05
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.75
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.97
19.97
19.97
19.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.91
2.96
3
3.02
Net Worth
22.88
22.93
22.97
22.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6.16
4.6
3.41
1.83
yoy growth (%)
33.79
34.84
86
28.47
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.34
-0.35
-0.37
-0.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.04
-0.68
0.07
0.05
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.12
-0.12
-0.15
Tax paid
-0.01
0
-0.02
-0.01
Working capital
2.08
-1.68
-1.12
-0.11
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
33.79
34.84
86
28.47
Op profit growth
-104.78
16,100.85
-102.42
11.4
EBIT growth
-107.57
-1,043.47
10.57
31.11
Net profit growth
-104.45
-1,530.24
30.01
47.11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
669
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,250.85
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
122.55
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
572.3
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
712.05
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Rajeev J Pandya
Chairman & Managing Director
Genevieve F Gomes
Independent Director
Amitkumar B Singh
Executive Director
Aashutosh Mishra
Executive Director
Kaalindi Misra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vision Corporation Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in Mar.95 as a public limited company, Vision Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Vision Paints was promoted by Jayesh N Shridharani and Gautam M Shah. The Company is engaged in the business of TV Channels, Film making and distribution and related activities. The principal place of business of the company is at Mumbai, Maharashtra. .The company is setting up a project to manufacture industrial and decorative paints, at Silvassa. The total installed capacity of the plant is proposed to be 1600 tpa/kl consisting of 250 kl of enamels, 350 kl of primers, 150 kl of epoxy paints, 150 kl of expoxy primers, 125 kl of industrial finishers, 100 kl of auto lacquer, 1150 kl of auto primers, 225 tpa of auto putty and 100 tpa of distemper.The company came out with a public issue of 35.5 lac equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 355 lac, in Mar.96, to part-finance its project.As on 31st March, 2001, the Company could not start the project as the Electricity Department of Silvassa failed to remove H.T. Pole from the companys site. The management of the Company is exploring new business ideas for diversification.The Company diversified its activity from Paints to Media and Outdoor Advertising, therefore the Management of Company changed Companys name from Vision Paints Ltd to Vision Corporation Ltd. during the period 2002. The Company commenced trading activity during the year of VCD etc. Apart from this, it acquired Beautification project of approach roads t
Read More
The Vision Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.88 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vision Corporation Ltd is ₹7.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vision Corporation Ltd is 0 and 0.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vision Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vision Corporation Ltd is ₹3.14 and ₹4.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vision Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.21%, 3 Years at 0.60%, 1 Year at -7.96%, 6 Month at -2.00%, 3 Month at -1.26% and 1 Month at 0.00%.
