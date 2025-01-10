Vision Corporation Ltd Management Discussions

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSIONS AND ANALYSIS REPORTS

This MD&A provides analysis of the operating performance of the companys two business segments, as well as a discussion of cash flows, the impact of risks and outlook for the business, Additional information about the company.

This discussion and analysis is the responsibility of management. The Board of Directors carries out its responsibilities for review of this disclosure principally through its Audit Committee, comprised exclusively of independent directors. The Audit Committee has reviewed and approved this disclosure and it has also been approved by the Board of directors.

The management of the company is presenting herein the overview, opportunities and threats, initiatives by the Company and overall strategy of the company and its outlook for the future. This outlook is based on managements own assessment and it may vary due to future economic and other future developments in the country.

Segment-wise Performance

The Company operates in One reportable segments i.e. Movies and entertainment. The Business Segments has been identified as separate segment in accordance with Accounting Standard 17 Segment Reporting.

Risk Management

This industry is facing competition from established producers and production houses. A lot of Companies are entering this arena and the cost efficient competitors are increasing. Also in the global scenario, there is huge advent of animation and gaming companies in China, Korea, Philippines and Singapore which have huge cost advantage like India. Over and above that, the Government in such countries is actively supporting the growth of Media Industry by introduction of subsidies and initiation of several schemes to support Animation Companies.

Scarcity of Human Capital is an inherent problem with this industry. The skill required here has to be combination of creativity and synergizing of technology to bring the best results. There are very few training centres providing training which cater to the needs of the Industry. Also there is a lack of any organized channel of education and awareness as relating to the potential of this industry. This Industry is very capital intensive and typically requires high-end systems and storage equipment and proper infrastructure planning. Higher cost of funds may result in lower margins.

Also the methods, software used in this field are dynamically changing and the advent of new technology, techniques and upgrades seem to be very fast. It poses a continuing challenge to companies in this Industry to adapt to newer technologies and also for the personnel to get trained and use these effectively.

Opportunities in Movies and entertainment Industry

The Indian media and entertainment (M&E) industry is one of the fastest growing industries in the Country. Its various segments—film, television, advertising, print and digital among others—have witnessed tremendous growth in the last few years. According to a 2009 report jointly published by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and KPMG, the media and entertainment industry in India is likely to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5 per cent per annum over the period between 2012-14 and touch US$ 25.09 billion by 2015.

With a majority of the population below the age of 35, and increasing disposable income in Indian households, the average spend on media and entertainment is likely to grow in India.

With the economy doing very well and poised for a leap in the next five years, the Indian Entertainment Industry is expected to outperform the growth in economy by a significant margin in the coming years. The opening of the film industry to foreign investment coupled with the granting of industry status to this segment has had a favourable impact, leading to many global production units entering the country. In keeping with global trends in the sector and current growth opportunities, your directors are confident that in the intensifying competitive scenario your company with strength of standards of creativity, quality and strong marketing fundamentals is equipped in all facets to meet and beat in the business.

Internal Control Systems and Their Adequacy

We maintain adequate internal control systems commensurate with the nature of business, size and complexity of its operations. We have well-established processes, guidelines and procedures to augment the internal controls. This, coupled with adequate internal information systems ensures proper information flow for the decision-making process. The internal control system is designed to ensure maintenance of proper accounting controls, monitoring of operations, protection and conservation of assets and compliances with applicable laws and regulations. These controls ensure that financial and other records are reliable for preparing financial statements and other information.

We also address any issues identified by regulatory inspection teams very diligently and report the same to the Board of Directors and the regulators.

Human Resources

During the year under review, HR continued to undertake initiatives towards development, enhancement and retention of workforce. Your company strongly believes that employees are central to the companys transformation agenda and that it is important to build capabilities of employees to handle both current and future needs. During the year, the company worked extensively on identifying the needs of employees across all categories and level. The company has built a young and vibrant team of qualified and competent professionals to meet the emerging business challenges and market competition.

Cautionary Statement

Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis, describing the Companys objective, projections and estimates, are forward looking statements and progressive within the meaning of applicable security laws and regulations. Actual results may vary from those expressed or implied, depending upon economic conditions, Government Polices and other incidental/related factors.