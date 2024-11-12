|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|VISION CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting of the quarter ended September 30 2024 Outcome of the Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Sep 2024
|28 Aug 2024
|VISION CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Revised Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.09.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|VISION CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|VISION CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for the Audited Financial Results and statement for the Year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting for the year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|VISION CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting for approval of Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.02.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Feb 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|VISION CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Appointment of Company Secretary Appointment of Company Secretary (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024)
