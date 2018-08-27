Vitan Agro Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
8.35
8.35
8.35
8.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.35
-0.3
-0.46
-0.68
Net Worth
8
8.05
7.89
7.67
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
8
8.05
7.89
7.67
Fixed Assets
0.02
0.83
0.59
0.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.38
1.5
2.2
0.43
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
5.47
5.22
4.1
6.98
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.98
6.38
7.01
1.77
Debtor Days
0
1,953.24
284.73
125.26
Other Current Assets
4.74
4.94
4.56
6.54
Sundry Creditors
-0.25
-6.1
-7.21
-1.18
Creditor Days
0
1,867.51
292.86
83.51
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
-0.26
-0.15
Cash
0.14
0.51
1.01
0.25
Total Assets
8.01
8.06
7.9
7.68
