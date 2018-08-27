iifl-logo-icon 1
Vitan Agro Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

4.66
(0.00%)
Aug 27, 2018

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

8.35

8.35

8.35

8.35

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.35

-0.3

-0.46

-0.68

Net Worth

8

8.05

7.89

7.67

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

8

8.05

7.89

7.67

Fixed Assets

0.02

0.83

0.59

0.02

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.38

1.5

2.2

0.43

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

5.47

5.22

4.1

6.98

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.98

6.38

7.01

1.77

Debtor Days

0

1,953.24

284.73

125.26

Other Current Assets

4.74

4.94

4.56

6.54

Sundry Creditors

-0.25

-6.1

-7.21

-1.18

Creditor Days

0

1,867.51

292.86

83.51

Other Current Liabilities

0

0

-0.26

-0.15

Cash

0.14

0.51

1.01

0.25

Total Assets

8.01

8.06

7.9

7.68

