Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0.46
EBIT margin
2.46
Net profit margin
0.84
RoCE
RoNW
RoA
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.01
Dividend per share
0
Cash EPS
0
Book value per share
0.97
Valuation ratios
P/E
1,373
P/CEPS
-1,767.24
P/B
14.03
EV/EBIDTA
223.4
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
Tax payout
-26.17
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
Inventory days
Creditor days
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.86
Net debt / equity
0.25
Net debt / op. profit
32.08
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-77.46
Employee costs
-11.79
Other costs
-10.27
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.