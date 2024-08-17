Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹4.66
Prev. Close₹4.66
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.95
Day's High₹4.66
Day's Low₹4.66
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0.95
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)38.93
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
8.35
8.35
8.35
8.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.35
-0.3
-0.46
-0.68
Net Worth
8
8.05
7.89
7.67
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
1.19
8.98
5.15
yoy growth (%)
-100
-86.73
74.23
700.34
Raw materials
0
-1.18
-8.9
-5.09
As % of sales
0
99.4
99.06
98.83
Employee costs
0
-0.04
-0.07
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.01
0.12
0.1
0.47
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
0
Tax paid
-0.03
0
-0.03
-0.14
Working capital
-0.08
0.65
-2.1
1.87
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-86.73
74.23
700.34
Op profit growth
-28.54
-21.43
349.79
-284.28
EBIT growth
-109.39
10.54
-77.04
105.78
Net profit growth
-138.78
59.85
-76.39
102.27
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
13.82
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
13.82
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.46
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Navin Somani Kumar
Independent Director
Priyanka Gaur
Managing Director
Rakesh Shivratan Mishra
Independent Director
Sunil Surendra Pachlangia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vitan Agro Industries Ltd
Summary
Vitan Agro Industries Ltd. (formerly known as Vitan Departmental Stores and Industries Limited) was registered in June 02nd, 1987. The Company is engaged in Trading of Textiles and Shares.
