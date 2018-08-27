Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
1.19
8.98
5.15
yoy growth (%)
-100
-86.73
74.23
700.34
Raw materials
0
-1.18
-8.9
-5.09
As % of sales
0
99.4
99.06
98.83
Employee costs
0
-0.04
-0.07
-0.03
As % of sales
0
4.12
0.82
0.64
Other costs
-0.18
-0.21
-0.34
-0.1
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
18.37
3.8
1.95
Operating profit
-0.18
-0.26
-0.33
-0.07
OPM
0
-21.9
-3.69
-1.43
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.18
0.39
0.45
0.56
Profit before tax
-0.01
0.12
0.1
0.47
Taxes
-0.03
0
-0.03
-0.14
Tax rate
310.57
1.25
-29.17
-31.02
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.04
0.12
0.07
0.32
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.04
0.12
0.07
0.32
yoy growth (%)
-138.78
59.85
-76.39
102.27
NPM
0
10.41
0.86
6.38
