Vitan Agro Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.66
(0.00%)
Aug 27, 2018|02:45:28 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

1.19

8.98

5.15

yoy growth (%)

-100

-86.73

74.23

700.34

Raw materials

0

-1.18

-8.9

-5.09

As % of sales

0

99.4

99.06

98.83

Employee costs

0

-0.04

-0.07

-0.03

As % of sales

0

4.12

0.82

0.64

Other costs

-0.18

-0.21

-0.34

-0.1

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

18.37

3.8

1.95

Operating profit

-0.18

-0.26

-0.33

-0.07

OPM

0

-21.9

-3.69

-1.43

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.18

0.39

0.45

0.56

Profit before tax

-0.01

0.12

0.1

0.47

Taxes

-0.03

0

-0.03

-0.14

Tax rate

310.57

1.25

-29.17

-31.02

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.04

0.12

0.07

0.32

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.04

0.12

0.07

0.32

yoy growth (%)

-138.78

59.85

-76.39

102.27

NPM

0

10.41

0.86

6.38

