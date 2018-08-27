Vitan Agro Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.01
0.12
0.1
0.47
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
0
Tax paid
-0.03
0
-0.03
-0.14
Working capital
-0.08
0.65
-2.1
1.87
Other operating items
Operating
-0.14
0.76
-2.03
2.19
Capital expenditure
0
-0.03
0.02
0
Free cash flow
-0.14
0.73
-2.01
2.19
Equity raised
-0.6
-0.88
-1.21
-2.08
Investing
0.88
-0.7
1.77
-1.5
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.13
-0.84
-1.46
-1.39
