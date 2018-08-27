iifl-logo-icon 1
Vitan Agro Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.66
(0.00%)
Aug 27, 2018

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-0.01

0.12

0.1

0.47

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

0

Tax paid

-0.03

0

-0.03

-0.14

Working capital

-0.08

0.65

-2.1

1.87

Other operating items

Operating

-0.14

0.76

-2.03

2.19

Capital expenditure

0

-0.03

0.02

0

Free cash flow

-0.14

0.73

-2.01

2.19

Equity raised

-0.6

-0.88

-1.21

-2.08

Investing

0.88

-0.7

1.77

-1.5

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

0.13

-0.84

-1.46

-1.39

