Vivimed Labs Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.58
16.58
16.58
16.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
72.83
116.73
440.69
507.88
Net Worth
89.41
133.31
457.27
524.46
Minority Interest
Debt
375.48
376.64
356.94
323.37
Deferred Tax Liability Net
9.03
9.03
11.15
8.33
Total Liabilities
473.92
518.98
825.36
856.16
Fixed Assets
346.97
363.53
468.84
474.95
Intangible Assets
Investments
58.78
161.14
161.14
161.14
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
67.02
-9.02
188.62
214.07
Inventories
62.77
78.31
239.07
253.68
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
59.54
50.3
63.39
76.7
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
152.27
139.2
132.58
122.35
Sundry Creditors
-38.84
-56.39
-37.41
-32.89
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-168.72
-220.44
-209.01
-205.77
Cash
1.14
3.35
6.78
6.02
Total Assets
473.91
519
825.38
856.18
