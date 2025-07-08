SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹9.75
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.47
Day's High₹9.8
Day's Low₹9.7
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹2.4
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)81.26
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.58
16.58
16.58
16.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
72.83
116.73
440.69
507.88
Net Worth
89.41
133.31
457.27
524.46
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
276.6
261.38
569.83
319.39
yoy growth (%)
5.82
-54.12
78.41
-25.74
Raw materials
-150.3
-86.4
-179.93
-131.54
As % of sales
54.33
33.05
31.57
41.18
Employee costs
-31.86
-34.08
-42.23
-23.99
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-20.74
8.85
173.38
11.34
Depreciation
-16.56
-18.14
-26.83
-18.79
Tax paid
1.57
1.01
-47.04
-3.21
Working capital
-97.43
-74.68
-7.35
108.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.82
-54.12
78.41
-25.74
Op profit growth
-57.98
-69.29
193.76
-19.39
EBIT growth
-63.3
-73.88
244.54
-22.16
Net profit growth
-294.28
-92.19
1,454.62
-57.07
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
116.27
149.07
187.1
237.29
861.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
116.27
149.07
187.1
237.29
861.47
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.37
9.98
0.97
1.27
9.82
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,672.5
|93.87
|4,01,372.75
|2,000.46
|0.96
|7,107.14
|101.44
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,938
|83.3
|1,84,017.51
|667
|0.43
|2,536
|561.08
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,488.3
|24.97
|1,20,199.04
|1,485.4
|1.08
|4,254.47
|397.41
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,322.4
|59.44
|1,12,475.6
|474
|0.18
|2,385
|224.34
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
DRREDDY
1,283.8
|19.91
|1,07,151.95
|1,200.7
|0.62
|5,546.3
|345.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Santosh Varalwar
Whole-time Director
Subhash Varalwar
Whole-time Director
V Manohar Rao
Independent Director
M Bhagavantha Rao
Whole-time Director
Sandeep Varalwar
Whole Time Director & CFO
S Raghunandan
Independent Director
V Peesapati
Company Secretary
Yugandhar Kopparthi
Additional Director
Aparna Bidarkar
Plot No 78-A,
Kolhar Industrial Area,
Karnataka - 585403
Tel: 91-8482-232045
Website: http://www.vivimedlabs.com
Email: yugandhar.kopparthi@vivimedlabs.com
1-2-285 Domalguda,
Hyderabad - 500 029
Tel: 91-040-27638111/4445
Website: www.aarthiconsultants.com
Email: info@aarthiconsultants.com
Summary
Vivimed Labs Limited was originally incorporated on September 22, 1988 as a private limited company in the name of Emgi Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals Pvt Ltd. On April 21, 1994, the company got converte...
Read More
Reports by Vivimed Labs Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.