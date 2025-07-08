iifl-logo
Vivimed Labs Ltd Share Price Live

9.8
(0%)
Dec 1, 2022|03:41:38 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9.75
  • Day's High9.8
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Day's Low9.7
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)7.47
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value2.4
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)81.26
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Vivimed Labs Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

9.75

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

7.47

Day's High

9.8

Day's Low

9.7

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

2.4

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

81.26

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Vivimed Labs Ltd Corporate Action

5 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

13 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

11 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Dec, 2024

arrow

Vivimed Labs Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vivimed Labs Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:51 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 20.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 20.94%

Non-Promoter- 1.76%

Institutions: 1.75%

Non-Institutions: 77.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vivimed Labs Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.58

16.58

16.58

16.58

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

72.83

116.73

440.69

507.88

Net Worth

89.41

133.31

457.27

524.46

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

276.6

261.38

569.83

319.39

yoy growth (%)

5.82

-54.12

78.41

-25.74

Raw materials

-150.3

-86.4

-179.93

-131.54

As % of sales

54.33

33.05

31.57

41.18

Employee costs

-31.86

-34.08

-42.23

-23.99

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-20.74

8.85

173.38

11.34

Depreciation

-16.56

-18.14

-26.83

-18.79

Tax paid

1.57

1.01

-47.04

-3.21

Working capital

-97.43

-74.68

-7.35

108.09

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.82

-54.12

78.41

-25.74

Op profit growth

-57.98

-69.29

193.76

-19.39

EBIT growth

-63.3

-73.88

244.54

-22.16

Net profit growth

-294.28

-92.19

1,454.62

-57.07

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

116.27

149.07

187.1

237.29

861.47

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

116.27

149.07

187.1

237.29

861.47

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.37

9.98

0.97

1.27

9.82

Vivimed Labs Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,672.5

93.874,01,372.752,000.460.967,107.14101.44

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,938

83.31,84,017.516670.432,536561.08

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,488.3

24.971,20,199.041,485.41.084,254.47397.41

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,322.4

59.441,12,475.64740.182,385224.34

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd

DRREDDY

1,283.8

19.911,07,151.951,200.70.625,546.3345.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vivimed Labs Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Santosh Varalwar

Whole-time Director

Subhash Varalwar

Whole-time Director

V Manohar Rao

Independent Director

M Bhagavantha Rao

Whole-time Director

Sandeep Varalwar

Whole Time Director & CFO

S Raghunandan

Independent Director

V Peesapati

Company Secretary

Yugandhar Kopparthi

Additional Director

Aparna Bidarkar

Registered Office

Plot No 78-A,

Kolhar Industrial Area,

Karnataka - 585403

Tel: 91-8482-232045

Website: http://www.vivimedlabs.com

Email: yugandhar.kopparthi@vivimedlabs.com

Registrar Office

1-2-285 Domalguda,

Hyderabad - 500 029

Tel: 91-040-27638111/4445

Website: www.aarthiconsultants.com

Email: info@aarthiconsultants.com

Summary

Vivimed Labs Limited was originally incorporated on September 22, 1988 as a private limited company in the name of Emgi Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals Pvt Ltd. On April 21, 1994, the company got converte...
Reports by Vivimed Labs Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Vivimed Labs Ltd share price today?

The Vivimed Labs Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹9.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vivimed Labs Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vivimed Labs Ltd is ₹81.26 Cr. as of 01 Dec ‘22

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vivimed Labs Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vivimed Labs Ltd is 0 and 1.98 as of 01 Dec ‘22

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vivimed Labs Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vivimed Labs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vivimed Labs Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 01 Dec ‘22

What is the CAGR of Vivimed Labs Ltd?

Vivimed Labs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -38.58%, 3 Years at -22.66%, 1 Year at -52.40%, 6 Month at -47.06%, 3 Month at -24.43% and 1 Month at -10.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vivimed Labs Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vivimed Labs Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

