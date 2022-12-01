Vivimed Labs Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-20.74
8.85
173.38
11.34
Depreciation
-16.56
-18.14
-26.83
-18.79
Tax paid
1.57
1.01
-47.04
-3.21
Working capital
-97.43
-74.68
-7.35
108.09
Other operating items
Operating
-133.16
-82.96
92.16
97.42
Capital expenditure
-24.66
-18.57
7.7
29.41
Free cash flow
-157.82
-101.53
99.87
126.83
Equity raised
1,107.45
1,089.3
775.03
703.06
Investing
-64.37
64.27
-142.45
0
Financing
98.61
142.17
299.21
193.17
Dividends paid
0
3.3
3.27
0
Net in cash
983.86
1,197.5
1,034.94
1,023.06
