Vivimed Labs Ltd Cash Flow Statement

9.8
(0%)
Dec 1, 2022|03:41:38 PM

Vivimed Labs. FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-20.74

8.85

173.38

11.34

Depreciation

-16.56

-18.14

-26.83

-18.79

Tax paid

1.57

1.01

-47.04

-3.21

Working capital

-97.43

-74.68

-7.35

108.09

Other operating items

Operating

-133.16

-82.96

92.16

97.42

Capital expenditure

-24.66

-18.57

7.7

29.41

Free cash flow

-157.82

-101.53

99.87

126.83

Equity raised

1,107.45

1,089.3

775.03

703.06

Investing

-64.37

64.27

-142.45

0

Financing

98.61

142.17

299.21

193.17

Dividends paid

0

3.3

3.27

0

Net in cash

983.86

1,197.5

1,034.94

1,023.06

