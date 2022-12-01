iifl-logo
Vivimed Labs Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9.8
(0%)
Dec 1, 2022|03:41:38 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

276.6

261.38

569.83

319.39

yoy growth (%)

5.82

-54.12

78.41

-25.74

Raw materials

-150.3

-86.4

-179.93

-131.54

As % of sales

54.33

33.05

31.57

41.18

Employee costs

-31.86

-34.08

-42.23

-23.99

As % of sales

11.52

13.04

7.41

7.51

Other costs

-62.14

-64.03

-97.36

-78.64

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.46

24.49

17.08

24.62

Operating profit

32.29

76.86

250.31

85.2

OPM

11.67

29.4

43.92

26.67

Depreciation

-16.56

-18.14

-26.83

-18.79

Interest expense

-42.99

-51.8

-58.83

-56.06

Other income

6.53

1.93

8.74

0.98

Profit before tax

-20.74

8.85

173.38

11.34

Taxes

1.57

1.01

-47.04

-3.21

Tax rate

-7.56

11.46

-27.13

-28.33

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-19.17

9.86

126.34

8.12

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-19.17

9.86

126.34

8.12

yoy growth (%)

-294.28

-92.19

1,454.62

-57.07

NPM

-6.93

3.77

22.17

2.54

