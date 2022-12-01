Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
276.6
261.38
569.83
319.39
yoy growth (%)
5.82
-54.12
78.41
-25.74
Raw materials
-150.3
-86.4
-179.93
-131.54
As % of sales
54.33
33.05
31.57
41.18
Employee costs
-31.86
-34.08
-42.23
-23.99
As % of sales
11.52
13.04
7.41
7.51
Other costs
-62.14
-64.03
-97.36
-78.64
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.46
24.49
17.08
24.62
Operating profit
32.29
76.86
250.31
85.2
OPM
11.67
29.4
43.92
26.67
Depreciation
-16.56
-18.14
-26.83
-18.79
Interest expense
-42.99
-51.8
-58.83
-56.06
Other income
6.53
1.93
8.74
0.98
Profit before tax
-20.74
8.85
173.38
11.34
Taxes
1.57
1.01
-47.04
-3.21
Tax rate
-7.56
11.46
-27.13
-28.33
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-19.17
9.86
126.34
8.12
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-19.17
9.86
126.34
8.12
yoy growth (%)
-294.28
-92.19
1,454.62
-57.07
NPM
-6.93
3.77
22.17
2.54
