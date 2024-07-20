iifl-logo
Vivimed Labs Ltd EGM

Dec 1, 2022

Vivimed Labs. CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM5 Jul 202414 Aug 2024
To convene extra ordinary general meeting of the company to be held through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means COAVM) on Wednesday, the 14th day o f August. 2024. The venue of the EGM shall be deemed to be the Registered Office of the Company. Notice of the EGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.07.2024) Attached (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024) Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.08.2024)

