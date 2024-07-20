|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|5 Jul 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|To convene extra ordinary general meeting of the company to be held through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means COAVM) on Wednesday, the 14th day o f August. 2024. The venue of the EGM shall be deemed to be the Registered Office of the Company. Notice of the EGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.07.2024) Attached (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024) Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.08.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.