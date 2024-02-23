Dear Members,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 36th Annual Report of your Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

The financial performance of your Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024 is summarized below: C( in million)

Standalone Consolidated Year ended 31.03.2024 Year ended 31.03.2023 Year ended 31.03.2024 Year ended 31.03.2023 Gross Income 1463.69 1770.65 1590.47 1880.68 Earnings Before Interest, Tax, (240.68) (1879.36) (234.51) (1863.43) Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) Finance Charges 19.04 352.80 24.32 359.03 Depreciation/Amortization 184.10 1069.10 199.41 1084.07 Net Profit Before Tax (443.82) (3301.28) (458.24) (3306.53) Provision for Tax - (21.17) (3.77) (21.17) Net Profit After Tax carried to Balance Sheet (443.82) (3280.11) (454.46) (3285.36)

OVERVIEW OF COMPANYS FINANCIAL PERFOMANCE

On a consolidated basis for FY2024, your Company reported total revenue of C 1590.47 million as against C 1880.68 million. EBITDA for FY2024 was C (234.51) million compared to C (1863.43) million in the previous year. Net profit after tax for the group for the current year is C (454.46) million as against C(3285.36) million in the previous year.

Total revenue for FY2024 from operations on standalone basis is C 1463.69 million as against C 1770.65 million in the previous year. FY2024 EBITDA was C(240.68) million compared to C(1879.36) million in the previous year. The Profit after Tax for the current year is C (443.82) million as against C(3280.11) million in the previous year.

OUTLOOK:

Business prospects may remain positive because of the growing global demand for generics and opportunities provided by the expiry of patents in developed markets.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS:

Various business aspects including market conditions, business opportunities, challenges etc. have been discussed at length in the Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A), which forms part of this Annual Report.

DIVIDEND

Due to loses, the board of directors of the company have not recommend any dividend for the year FY2024.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

Due to loses your Company propose to transfer loses to Reserves.

SHARE CAPITAL

The Authorised Share Capital of the Company is C 111,00,00,000/- (Rupees One Hundred Eleven Crores only) comprising 20,00,00,000 (Twenty crores) Equity Shares of C 2/- (Rupees Two Only) each, and 71,00,00 (Seven Lakh Ten Thousand only) Preference Shares of the Company with a par value of C 1,000/- (Rupees One Thousand only) each. The paid-up share capital of the Company is C 16,58,27,830/- (Rupees Sixteen Crores Fifty Eight lakhs Twenty seven thousand Eight hundred and thirty only) comprising 8,29,13,915 (Eight crores Twenty nine lakhs thirteen thousand nine hundred and _fteen only) Equity Shares of C 2/- (Rupees Two Only) each.

TRANSFER TO THE INVESTOR EDUCATION & PROTECTION FUND (IEPF):

During the year there are no transfer required to the IEPF.

SUBSIDIARIES / ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The statement containing the salient features of the Financial Statements of the Companys subsidiaries/ associate companies is given in Form AOC-1, provided in Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements, forming part of the Annual Report.

The highlights of performance of subsidiaries and associate companies and their contribution to the overall performance of the Company during the financial year is given under ‘Annexure 1 to the Consolidated Financial Statements forming part of the Annual Report.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF THE BUSINESS, IF ANY:

There is no change in the nature of the business of the Company or any of its subsidiaries or associates, during the year under review.

MATERIAL CHANGES AFFECTING THE COMPANY:

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company between the end of the financial year and date of this report. There has been no change in the nature of business of the Company. The lead banker of the Company (SBI) has filed petition against the Company for recovery of their dues in DRT & NCLT. The Company is negotiating one time settlement/ restructuring of loans with the bankers.

FIXED DEPOSITS:

The Company did not accept any fixed deposits.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Sandeep Varalwar [DIN:01682951] (executive Director) of the Company, retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment, the Board of Directors on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, has decided to re-appoint Mr. Sandeep Varalwar, (executive Director) of the Company.

Ms. Aparna Bidarkar and Dr. Jamalapuram Harigopal, (demised on 19.11.2024) are the Independent Directors of your Company in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) 2015 (including any statutory modification(s) or reenactment(s) for the time being in force).

Mr.Subhash Varalwar, Non- executive Director of the company resigned on 11.12.2024 due to ill health

To broad base the Board and in compliance with Companies Act 2013

& Listing agreements with stock exchanges, the Board of Directors have appointed Ms.Subbarathnamma Palepu & Mr.Jarugula Siva Prasad as an Additional Directors on the Board. Resolutions pertaining to the appointment Ms.Subbarathnamma Palepu & Mr.Jarugula Siva Prasad as an Independent directors is contained in the notice calling Annual General Meeting.

During the year under review, Mr.Ramakanta Tripathy (CFO) of the Company resigned on 23.02.2024 due to personnel reasons.

Mr.Santosh Varalwar, Managing Director, Dr.Manohar rao Varalwar, Whole Time Director, Mr.Sandeep Varalwar, Whole Time Director, Mr.Ramakanta Tripathy, CFO (resigned on 23.02.2024) and Mr.K.Yugandhar, Company Secretary, are the Key Managerial Personnel of your Company in accordance with the provisions of Sections 2(51), 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of ManagerialPersonnel)Rules,2014(includinganystatutorymodification(s) or reenactment(s) for the time being in force).

Your Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Schedules and Rules issued thereunder as well as Regulation 16(1) (b) of Listing Regulations (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) for the time being in force).In the opinion of the Board, the Independent Directors of the Company fulfil the conditions specified in the Act and Listing Regulations and are independent of the management.

The Company has devised a Policy for performance evaluation of Independent Directors, Board, Committees and other individual Directors which include criteria for performance evaluation of the non-executive directors and executive directors.

The Board of Directors has complete access to the information within the Company. Independent Directors have the freedom to interact with the Companys management. Interactions happen during Board / Committee meetings, when CXOs are asked to make presentations about performance of the Company to the Board. Apart from this, they also have independent interactions with the Statutory Auditors, the Internal Auditors and external advisors appointed from time to time. Further, they meet without the presence of any management personnel and their meetings are conducted informally to enable the Independent Directors to discuss matters pertaining to the Companys affairs and put forth their combined views to the Board of Directors of the Company.

BOARD EVALUATION:

The Company has devised a Policy for performance evaluation of Independent Directors, Board, Committees and other individual Directors which include criteria for performance evaluation of the Non-Executive Directors and Executive Directors. Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules issued there under and the Listing Regulations (including any statutory modification(s) or re–enactment(s) for the time being in force), the process for annual evaluation of the performance of the Board, its Committees and individual Directors was carried out in accordance with the policies in force.

DECLARATION FROM INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The independent directors have submitted the declaration of independence stating that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed in sub-section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 as well as under Regulation 16(1) (b) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION POLICY:

The web link of the Dividend Distribution Policy has been provided below for the perusal of the shareholders. https://www.vivimedlabs.com/other-data/

BOARD MEETINGS:

The Board and Committee meetings are pre-scheduled and a tentative calendar of the meetings shall be finalized in consultation with the Directors to facilitate them to plan their schedule. However, in case of urgent business needs, approval is taken by passing resolutions through circulation.

During the year under review, five (5) board meetings were held. The details of the meetings including the composition of various committees are provided in the Report on Corporate Governance.

PERFORMANCE EVALUATION:

The formal annual evaluation of the performance of the Board as well as non-independent directors was undertaken by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The performance of Board Committees and of individual independent directors was undertaken by the Board members. The manner of the evaluation of the Board and other Committees has been determined by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee as per SEBI circular dated January 5, 2017

RISK MANAGEMENT:

Your Company had formulated a risk management policy for dealing with different kinds of risks that it faces in the day-to-day operations of the Company. Risk Management Policy of the company outlines different kinds of risks and risk mitigating measures to be adopted by the Board. The Company has adequate internal financial control systems and procedures to mitigate the risk. The risk management procedure is reviewed by the Risk Management Committee and Board of Directors on a regular basis at the time of review of quarterly financial results of the Company. Further, your Company had constituted a Risk Management Committee which lays down various risk mitigating practices that your Company is required to implement in the Company.

CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS

The Consolidated Financial Statements of your Company for the financial year FY2024 are prepared in compliance with applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules issued thereunder, applicable Accounting Standards and the provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (hereinafter referred to as the "Listing Regulations").The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the basis of audited/ unaudited financial statements of your Company, its subsidiaries and associate companies, as approved by the respective Board of Directors.

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

The Company has complied with Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to the requirement of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to the Directors Responsibility Statement, the Board of Directors of the Company hereby confirm that:

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards read with requirements set out under Schedule III to the Act, have been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

b) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and of the profit / loss of the Company for the year ended on that date;

c) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a ‘going concern basis for the financial year ended March 31, 2024;

e) the Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and

f) the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION:

The policy of the Company on directors appointment and remuneration, including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a director and other matters are adopted as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. The remuneration paid to the Directors is as per the terms laid out in the nomination and remuneration policy of the Company.

DISCLOSURE RELATING TO REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS, KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL AND PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

The remuneration paid to the Directors is in accordance with the Nomination and Remuneration Policy formulated in accordance with Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) for the time being in force).The salient aspects covered in the Nomination and Remuneration Policy have been outlined in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this report.

The Managing Director/ other whole time Directors of your Company does not receive remuneration from any of the subsidiaries of your Company.

The information required under Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of Directors/ employees of your Company is set out in Annexure-2 to this report and is also available on the website of your Company (www.vivimedlabs.com).

FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMME FOR THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

In compliance with the requirements of Regulation 25(7) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has put in place a Familiarisation Programme for the Independent Directors to familiarise them with the Company, their roles, rights, responsibilities in the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, business model etc. The details of the Familiarisation Programme conducted are available on the website of the Company www.vivimedlabs.com.

HUMAN RESOURCES:

The management believes that the competent and committed human resources are vitally important to attain success in the organization. In line with this philosophy, utmost care is being exercised to attract quality resources and suitable training is imparted on various skill-sets and behavior. Annual sports and games were conducted across the organization to enhance the competitive spirit and encourage bonding teamwork among the employees.

LOANS, GUARANTEES & INVESTMENTS

Details of loans, guarantees and investments under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014, as on 31st March, 2024, are set out in the Standalone Financial Statements forming part of this report.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS RELATED TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Your Company has put in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements, some of which are outlined below.

Your Company has adopted accounting policies which are in line with the Accounting Standards prescribed in the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2006 that continue to apply under Section 133 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. These are in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in India. Changes in policies, if any, are approved by the Audit Committee in consultation with the Statutory Auditors.

The policies to ensure uniform accounting treatment are prescribed to the subsidiaries of your Company. The accounts of the subsidiary companies are audited and certified by their respective Statutory Auditors for consolidation.

Your Company operates in SAP, an ERP system, and has many of its accounting records stored in an electronic form and backed up periodically. The ERP system is configured to ensure that all transactions are integrated seamlessly with the underlying books of account. Your Company has automated processes to ensure accurate and timely updation of various master data in the underlying ERP system.

Your Company has a robust financial closure self-certification mechanism wherein the line managers certify adherence to various accounting policies, accounting hygiene and accuracy of provisions and other estimates.

Your Company operates a shared service center which handles all payments made by your Company. This center ensures adherence to all policies laid down by the management.

Your Company in preparing its financial statements makes judgments and estimates based on sound policies and uses external agencies to verify/ validate them as and when appropriate. The basis of such judgments and estimates are also approved by the Statutory Auditors and Audit Committee.

The Management periodically reviews the financial performance of your Company against the approved plans across various parameters and takes necessary action, wherever necessary.

Your Company has a code of conduct applicable to all its employees along with a Whistle Blower Policy which requires employees to update accounting information accurately and in a timely manner. Any non-compliance noticed is to be reported and actioned upon in line with the Whistle Blower Policy.

Your Company gets its Standalone accounts limited review every quarter by its Statutory Auditors.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS

During the year under review, your Company has not accepted any deposit within the meaning of Sections 73 and 74 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) for the time being in force).

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

The Company is committed to maintain the highest standards of corporate governance and adhere to the corporate governance requirements set out by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The report on Corporate Governance as stipulated under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 forms an integral part of this Report. The requisite certificate from the Secretarial Auditors of the Company confirming compliance with the conditions of corporate governance is attached to the report on Corporate Governance.

EMPLOYEES STOCK OPTION SCHEMES

The Company has granted 25,00,000 options to eligible employees under the Vivimed Labs ESOP 2017 at C 35/- per option (exercise price) in FY2019. The shares covered by such options are 25,00,000 equity shares of C 2/- each(face value).

Pursuant to regulation 13 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014, certificate from N.V.S.S.S Rao, PCS is given as Annexure-3 to the Boards report.

Disclosure with respect to the Employees Stock Option Scheme in compliance with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014 is available on the Companys website.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS

There are no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

INSURANCE:

All properties and insurable interests of the Company including buildings, plant and machinery and stocks have been fully insured.

AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT

AUDITORS

(i) Statutory Auditor

During the year under review, M/s.PCN & Associates., Hyderabad, Chartered Accountants, (Registration No. 016016S), were reappointed as Statutory Auditors in 35thAnnual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 39thAnnual General Meeting of the Company. However, the respective firm has resigned with effect from May 18, 2024 from the aforementioned position Pursuant to the Order Issued by NFRA Dated 26.04.2024, Order No.014/2024, In the matter of M/s PCN & Associates, and CA Gopala Krishna Kandula under Section 132(4) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 139(8), 141 and 142 of the Act and the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, M/s.SVRL

& Co., Chartered Accountant (FRN:016182S), were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on August 14, 2024 to fill the casual vacancy caused by the resignation of the existing Statutory Auditor i.e.,M/s.PCN & Associates., to undertake the Statutory Audit of the Company for the financial year 2023-24, who shall hold the office till the conclusion of the 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board has recommended the re-appointment of M/s. SVRL & Co., Chartered Accountants, as Statutory Auditors of the Company, for a second term of five (5) consecutive years from the conclusion of 36th AGM till the conclusion of 41st AGM of the Company, subject to the approval of the Members in the ensuing AGM (for conducting audit from FY2025 to FY2029).

They have confirmed their eligibility and qualification required under the Act for holding the office, as Statutory Auditors of the Company.

The Auditors Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, has been issued with modified opinion, by the Statutory Auditors.

During the year under review, there were audit qualifications on your Companys financial statements Management clarifications attached as Annexure -9.

(ii) Cost Auditors:

In accordance with Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules, 2014 and the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Amendments Rules, 2014, the Company maintains the cost records in respect of its business.

Your Board has appointed M/s. J K & Co, Cost Accountants, (Firm Registration No. 004010), as the Cost Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. As required by the Act, the remuneration of the Cost Auditors has to be rati_ed by the Members and accordingly the resolution relating to the Cost Auditors is being placed before the Members for their rati_cation.

(iii) Secretarial Auditors & Secretarial Audit Report:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed Mr.N.V.S.S.Suryanarayana Rao, Practicing Company Secretary (Certificate of Practice No.2886), to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report issued in Form MR-3 is in Annexure -4 to this Report. There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks in the Secretarial Audit Report.

AUDITORSQUALIFICATIONS/RESERVATIONS/ADVERSE REMARKS/FRAUDS REPORTED:

There are Auditors Qualifications or reservations or adverse remarks on the financial statements of the Company. The Auditors have not reported any frauds to the Audit Committee as prescribed under Sec. 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE COURTS/ REGULATORS:

There are no significant and material orders passed by the Courts or Regulators against the Company.

DISCLOSURES:

Meetings of the Board

Five meetings of the Board of Directors were held during the year. The particulars of meetings held and attended by each Director are detailed in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this Report.

Audit Committee

The Audit Committee comprises majority of Independent Directors namely Ms.Aparna Bidarkar, Mr.Sandeep Varalwar and Dr.Harigopal Jamalapuram as members. During the year all the recommendations made by the Audit Committee were accepted by the Board.

Vigil Mechanism

The Company has a Vigil mechanism and a Whistle - blower policy in accordance with provisions of the Act and Listing Regulations, under which the employees are free to report violations of applicable laws and regulations and the Code of Conduct. Protected disclosures can be made by a whistle blower through a dedicated e-mail, or a letter to the Chairman of the Audit Committee.

The Policy on vigil mechanism and whistle blower policy may be accessed on the Companys website at: www.vivimedlabs.com

Code of Conduct

A declaration regarding compliance with the code of conduct signed by the Companys Managing Director is published in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of the annual report.

Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

The particulars relating to conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo, as required to be disclosed under the Act, are provided in Annexure -5 to the Boards Report.

Extract of Annual Return

The Extract of Annual Return as per the provisions of Section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 12 of Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 in Form MGT-9 is annexed as Annexure -6 to this report.

Particulars of Employees and related disclosures

In terms of the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, as amended thereof, a statement showing the names and other particulars of the employees drawing remuneration in excess of the limits set out in the said rules forms part of this Report.

Disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 also forms part of this Report.

Maintenance of Cost Records specified by the Central Government under Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013

The Company has complied with the provisions relating to maintenance of Cost Records as specified by the Central Government under Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review.

Policy on Sexual Harassment and Constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013

The Company has a Policy on "Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace" for the matters connected therewith or incidental thereto covering all the aspects as contained under the "The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prohibition, Prevention and Redressal) Act, 2013" and constituted an Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

During the year under review, the Company has not received any complaints pertaining to Sexual Harassment.

The Company regularly conducts awareness programs for its employees.

General

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following matters as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:

? Details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the Act.

? Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

? Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any scheme save and except Employee Stock Option Scheme referred to in this Report.

? The Company does not have any scheme of provision of money for the purchase of its own shares by employees or by trustees for the benefit of employees.

? No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

? No fraud has been reported by the Auditors to the Audit Committee or the Board.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

In accordance with Sec 134(h) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 8(2) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the particulars of contracts or arrangements entered into by the Company with the Related Parties referred to in Sec.188(1) of the Act, have been provided in Form AOC-2 and attached the same as Annexure-7. The details of related party disclosures as stated in the notes to the financial statements forms part of this annual report.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 135 and Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013, CSR Committee of the Board of Directors had framed the policy on Corporate Social Responsibility and the Projects and Programs undertaken by the Company during the year under review have been provided in Annexure - 8 and forms part of this Report.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors wish to thank all stakeholders, employees and business partners, Companys bankers, medical professionals and business associates for their continued support and valuable cooperation.

The Directors also wish to express their gratitude to investors for the faith that they continue to repose in the Company.