Vivimed Labs Ltd Management Discussions

Global economic review

After witnessing a resurgence in 2021 from a pandemic-ridden state, the global economy experienced a slowdown in 2022 owing primarily to global geo-political turbulence and subsequent effects on the world supply chain ecosystem. Inflation soared triggering a cost-of-living crisis which necessitated monetary tightening by the central banks all over the world.

Generally, a tighter monetary policy typically dampens spending, but in 2022 consumption consistently remained high owing pent-up demand. Aggressive monetary tightening resulted in the collapse of several global banks which brought on the tightening of lending standards and dipping consumer confidence.

However, synchronised with high consumption, manufacturing thrived in 2022 as business conditions improved at a rapid pace. Growth in new orders and output accelerated while global trade hit record highs, reaching over US$ 32 trillion. But data suggests, the growth turned negative by the end of the year.

Outlook: In 2023, the rise in the policy rate is likely to continue to weigh on economic activity. However, global headline inflation is expected to fall from 8.7% in 2022 to 6.8% and 5.2% in 2023 and 2024 respectively. But prolonged war efforts in Ukraine and extreme weather conditions can cause further tightening of financing costs amid already existing debt crises around the world.

Indian economic review

The Indian economy sustained its growth momentum in FY23 amid severe headwinds in the global economy with the GDP registering a growth of 7.2% in the financial year where the upward movement in the final quarter played a major role in the overall performance.

This formidable growth was underpinned by the Indian Governments capex push to modernise infrastructure, reflecting an overall increase in growth potential, job creation and private investments and providing a major cushion against global uncertainties.

However, inflation remained elevated in the fiscal year where energy prices remained the most important cause of Indias CPI inflation pressure. Despite this area of concern, the domestic demand recovered well in 2022-23 and almost crossed the pre-Covid levels.

The agriculture sector registered a record-high growth rate in the last quarter over the last twelve quarters. The industrial sector also rebounded in the final quarter driven by manufacturing. Also, the contact-intensive services sector fully recovered to its pre-pandemic expanse and depth.

Total gross GST collection for 2022-23 stood at 18.10 lakh crore which was 22% higher than the previous fiscal reflecting resilience in the economy and improved business sentiment in the country.

Merchandise exports were at their peak at US$ 447.46 billion in FY23 – a growth of 6.03% over the previous year (FY 2021-22) amid a high degree of recessionary environment in advanced economies.

Outlook: Recent indicators suggest that India will be firmly on the path of sustained growth momentum even in the 2023-24 financial year. However, a spike in headline inflation, sustained adverse global environment and reduced rainfall owing to El-Nino may constrain growth temporarily. But with cooling inflation and energy prices, overall conditions will remain conducive to investment and prosperity.

Global pharma industry

The global pharmaceutical industry has experienced significant growth during the past two decades. The recent pandemic only reinforced the criticality of the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector has been reinforced.

By the end of 2029, the global pharmaceutical industry is projected to grow by over US$ 2.4 trillion. Spending on Covid-19 vaccinations is still likely to remain the largest driver of the medicine market through the next five years and is estimated to expand the net cumulative pharmaceutical market by US$500 billion from 2020 through 2027.

Apart from this, the spending on medicine will be driven primarily by innovations in the pharma sector. Oncology spending will be driven to approximately US$370 billion by 2027, by demand for innovative drugs. Biotech will contribute to 35% of global spending in 2027 and will include breakthrough cell and gene therapies and an evolving, maturing biosimilar segment.

Globally, the USA is the leading market for pharmaceuticals. But emerging markets are gaining the spotlight. According to projections by global market research firm, IMARC, the global "pharmerging" markets will experience a compound annual growth rate of 10.4% from 2021 to 2026.

Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market. This is due to its large consumer base, rising healthcare costs, rising disease incidence, and supporting regulatory frameworks.

Emerging trends

• Emerging markets are driving innovation as the emergence of mRNA technology has revitalised the product portfolios of large companies.

• Due to inflation, labour costs, the price of raw materials, transportation and all other costs have been increased. It is putting pressure on the pricing of the products and impacting revenue, especially in generics.

• Higher borrowing costs and commodity prices are forcing companies towards consolidations.

• Growing use of cutting-edge technologies like AI and blockchain are impacting nearly all aspects of the industry ranging from manufacturing to customer experience and everything in between.

Indian pharma industry

The Indian pharmaceutical industry has grown from US$ 35.41 billion in FY18 to US$49.78 billion in FY23. In fiscal year 2023 (FY23), the Indian pharmaceutical industry grew by nearly 5%. The domestic market increased by 7% year-on-year, while exports grew by 3%. Export in developed markets recorded an 8% growth in FY23 while emerging markets remained relatively flat. The Indian pharmaceutical industry is expected to reach US$ 57 billion by FY25.

In FY23, the operating margin of the industry moderated owing to elevated input prices, rising freight expenses, lingering delivery deadlines, and competitive challenges in the US generics market. However, according to the experts, there are positive signs for the business as inflation rates have normalised and the pricing pressure in the US generics market has easing.

Furthermore, due to structural factors like the ageing population, an increase in lifestyle-related or chronic diseases, healthcare awareness and insurance coverage, as well as rising government spending on various programmes, it is anticipated that the Indian pharmaceutical industry will expand steadily over the next few years.

Additionally, shifting global demographics and complicated and speciality generic goods are anticipated to fuel expansion in the export business. Some experts believe that patent expiry in highly regulated markets would also assist the development.

Government initiatives

• The Strengthening of Pharmaceutical Industry (SPI) scheme, which has a budget of 500 crores for FY 2021-22 to FY 2025-26. The SPI scheme focuses on MSMEs and pharma clusters to help them increase their productivity, capacity, and quality.

• A new program to promote research and innovation in the pharmaceutical sector through Centres of Excellence (CoE). The Government is encouraging businesses to spend money on R&D in a few chosen priority fields.

• A PLI (Production Linked Incentive) scheme has been launched to promote domestic manufacturing of essential bulk drugs to reduce the countrys dependence on imports. The total outlay for the scheme is 6,940 crores and is likely to be implemented between FY21 and FY30.

• Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana was launched with the objective of making quality generic medicines available at affordable prices to common people.

Emerging trends

• Companies are increasingly under pressure for getting it ‘First time Right – a trend which is being supported by tightening regulations and quicker regulatory approvals. Hence, there is considerable focus on quality assurance and control.

• The pharmaceutical industry is shifting focus from ‘Make in India to ‘Develop in India – driving innovation and research.

• Companies are increasingly focusing on value addition while getting into a collaborative mode rather than in a competitive mindset.

• Digitisation is reshaping the sector and integrating the entire ecosystem. At this juncture, all companies irrespective of their sizes need to respond quickly and adapt to the changing dynamics triggered by new digital players and invest in data and analytics capabilities.

Our business

Vivimed manufactures formulations for domestic and international customers. Having started as an integrated pharmaceutical player with API and Formulations manufacturing facilities, the Company recently divested control of the API business.

In the formulations space, the Company develops and delivers quality generic and branded generic formulations across diverse delivery platforms. It also develops formulations under contract manufacturing agreements with large and reputed pharmaceutical players.

The Company reported a revenue of I188 crore in FY23 against I239 crore in the previous year.

Export segment

• Received approval for several products from Canada and initiated commercial supplies for some of the approved products.

• Received orders for Nasal sprays from Cambodia, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan and executed commercial supply; commercialised 11 Ophthalmic products to Africa.

• Signed CDMO projects with Lab Riva for three products; discussion is at advanced stages for other products too.

• Concluded product supply contract with a large Russian pharmaceutical company to develop and supply 13 Ophthalmic products and 5 Otic products. This contract opens a significant opportunity over the coming years.

Domestic - institutional segment

The institutional business contributed about I40 crore to the Companys topline; majority of the business came from TSMIDC Telangana. In FY23, the Company could not participate actively in tenders due to banking issues. These issues should get evened out during the current year – enabling the institutional segment to make a more significant contribution to the Companys growth.

Domestic retail segment

The business did not experience significant growth owing to certain field force related issues. Despite this, the Company was able to maintain a steady revenue run rate throughout the year. The integration of Vilberry brands brought in marginal additional revenue during the year. The full benefit of the additional brands is likely to accrue in the current year.

Finoso Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

It is the R&D unit of the Company which creates the innovation pipeline which promise to emerge as the future growth levers. During the year under review, the team made considerable progress in developing new products and scaling approved products (from the lab to the manufacturing unit).

• Successfully completed and delivered complex category project with positive pivotal Bio outcome.

• Technically supported clients for approvals of products in Regulatory countries.

• Developed an Antidiabetic product basket for Canadian and EU clients.

• Developed complex products like Sitagliptin + Metformin IR Tablets/ ER Tablets, Empagliflozin Tablets.

• Started commercial supplies of products like Rivaroxaban Tablets and Dalfampiridine Tablets

• Filed documents for Molnupiravir Capsules and Favipiravir Tablets in ROW countries.

• Completed and started New parenteral R&D Analytical Section.

• Signed 18 CDMO projects with a leading Russian pharmaceutical company.

• Created a specialised team for developing complex formulations..

Plant operations Jeedimetla 1

This unit is focused for India institution business and exports. The unit received Ukraine PICS approval which promises to improve capacity utilisation.

Jeedimetla 2

The unit operated at optimum utilisation as business volumes from some large domestic clients were consistently high. Some ophthalmic products were scaled up from R&D to the site. Also, some institutional tender business is serviced from this unit. The unit also received the regulatory approval from Health Canada which was triggered by customers.

Haridwar

Operations at the unit utilised capacities optimally supported by growing volumes from GSK and P&G. The unit commercialised exports to Cambodia, Tajikistan and Maldova. The unit cleared the GSK GMP global audit. It has been assigned A+ category which suggest that the next GMP audit will be in 2026.

Kashipur

Operations at the unit utilised capacities optimally supported by growing volumes from GSK and P&G. The unit commercialised exports to Cambodia, Tajikistan and Maldova. The unit cleared the GSK GMP global audit with an A+ rating which suggest that the next GMP audit will be in 2026.

Human resource

Progress with people is at the heart of the Companys corporate ethos and human resource policies. Over the years, the Company has been fostering a meritocratic, empowering and caring culture that encourages excellence.

The Company nurtures talents by providing its people with opportunities to sharpen their capabilities. It encourages innovation, lateral thinking, and multi-skilling, preparing its people for future leadership roles. In addition, the Company endeavours to provide a safe, conducive, and secure work environment that facilitates efficient performance from its human capital.

The Company remains committed to ensuring zero harm to its employees, contractors, and the communities in which it operates. This is integral to the Companys business process and is laid down in the Companys safety policies, standards and working procedures. At the same time, the Company expects its employees to honour and uphold its values while serving the organisation with sincerity, integrity and commitment.

Internal Control Systems and their Adequacy

Vivimed maintains a system of well-established policies and procedures for internal control of operations and activities. It continuously strives to integrate the entire organisation – from strategic support functions like finance, human resource and regulatory affairs to core operations like research, manufacturing and supply chain management.

The internal audit function is further strengthened in consultation with statutory auditors for monitoring statutory and operational issues. The Company has appointed independent agencies as internal auditors. The prime objective of this audit is to test the adequacy and effectiveness of all internal control systems and suggest improvements. Significant issues are brought to the attention of the audit committee for a periodical review.

Risk management

In todays rapidly changing business environment with dynamic customer requirements, business risks are constantly evolving.

The Management team at the Company continuously monitors the internal and external environment to identify potential, emerging risks and their impact on the business. The team evaluates risks that can impact the strategic, operational, compliance and reporting objectives.

The Companys risk management framework ensures the identification of emerging risks and is flexible enough to accommodate decentralised risk management practices. The framework adopts appropriate risk mitigation measures for identified risks across functions. A report on risk management is periodically presented to the Board committee responsible for risk governance.

Cautionary statement

This document contains statements about expected events and financial and operational results which are forward-looking. By their nature, forward-looking statements require the Company to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is a significant chance that the assumptions, predictions and other forward-looking statements may not be accurate. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as several factors could cause assumptions, and actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed here.