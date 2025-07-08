Vivimed Labs Ltd Summary

Vivimed Labs Limited was originally incorporated on September 22, 1988 as a private limited company in the name of Emgi Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals Pvt Ltd. On April 21, 1994, the company got converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Emgi Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals Ltd and thereafter, the Company name was finally changed to Vivimed Labs Limited on April 22, 1997.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Specialty Chemicals (mainly used in Personal Care and Cosmetic Industry), Pharmaceuticals, APIs and Formulations. The company has strong presence in the areas of Health & Personal Care, Contract Research and Manufacturing. The company has four subsidiary companies, namely Creative Health Care Pvt Ltd, Vivimed Holdings Ltd (Hong Kong), Vivimed Labs Europe Ltd (UK) and Vivimed Labs USA Inc. The company operates in two different industry segments, namely Specialty Chemicals and Pharma Manufacturing. The specialty chemicals segment manufactures a range of products active ingredients for home and personal care and personal hygiene products. Pharmaceutical segment is engaged in contract manufacturing and job works. The companys portfolio has a range of specialty chemicals (active ingredients) supplied to manufacturers of beauty care products like hair care, skin care, sun care and oral care products, industrial care products, such as anti-microbial, anti-fouling agents and biocides and health care products like pharmaceutical finished drug forms for cancer, tuberculosis.The companys manufacturing capacities are broadly divided into: cGMP manufacturing facility located at Bidar in Karnataka State of India- capacity 250 kl per day. A second cGMP plant, located at Bonthapalli, Hyderabad, India- capacity 400 kl per day. Three Pharmaceutical Finished Dose Plants: at Jeedimetla, Hyderabad, Kashipur, Uttarakhand, Haridwar, Uttarakhand: with complete lines of finished dosage pharmaceutical products.The company was originally promoted by A M Rao. On Raos accidental death the company was put for a sale. In the year 1989, Santosh Varalwar and Subhash Varalwar acquired Emgi Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Ltd. In the year 1990, the company commenced production of Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug (NSAID), Ibuprofen. In the year 1994, the company diversified and expanded the product mix by adding other APIs viz. Chlorzoxazone (Skeletal disorders), Nalidixic Acid (Anti-diarrheas) and Flucanazole (Anti-fungal). In the year 1995, the company diversified into specialty chemicals by production of Triclosan. In the year 1996, the companys R&D was commenced with facilities having an integrated instrumentation for organic synthesis, Microbiology and pre-formulation studies. In April 22, 1997, the company changed their name from Emgi Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals Ltd to Vivimed Labs Ltd. During the year 1998-99, the company expanded the customer base of Triclosan to UK, France, Germany as well as domestic market. In the year 2002, they developed Anti-fungal for usage in High-end cosmetic and pre-formulation blends. In the year 2003, they signed Confidential Sale Agreement with HLL for R&D, scaling up and commercialization of product coded as A123.In the year 2004, the company introduced new products for anti-dandruff and skin care application. They increased the production capacity of Triclosan from 225 MTPA to 480 MTPA. They developed novel synthetic process to manufacture a premium Anti-oxidant and Anti-cancer molecule branded as Vintox. Also, they established manufacturing facilities of Sterile and Small Volume Parentals at Haridwar in Uttarakhand.In the year 2005, the company came out with the public issue and their shares were listed at BSE and NSE. They established a new production facility at Hyderabad for specialty chemicals. They received State Award for Excellence in Exports (SSI GOLD) from Karnataka State Government for excellence in exports.In the year 2006, the company established additional Pharmaceuticals manufacturing facility at Kashipur in Uttarakhand. In May 2008, the company acquired UK-based James Robinson Ltd (now known as Vivimed Labs Europe Ltd) in order to increase their global presence in the specialty chemicals market. During the year 2008-09, the company received new product approvals from several existing clients. They made tie ups with Loreal and P & G for innovative research on new molecules. The company acquired 80 acres of land at Vishakhapatnam to set up a Greenfield Project to meet growing market demand in Chemical Sector and for Diversification.During the year, the companys pharma division developed Trimedronate Capsules 250 mg, a cardio- regulator formulation for Russia and CIS Markets and registered the API and formulations in Russia and Ukraine. Also, the company registered two formulations for the Ukranian market, namely Bolarex and Rapidact.During the year 2009-10, the company acquired US-based Harmet International Inc. (now known as Vivimed Labs USA, Inc), as a part of their strategic intent to increase the companys presence and reach within the NAFTA region. Also, they commissioned their new R&D facility at Mallapur.In June 2010, International Specialty Products (ISP), a New Jersey - based chemical supplier has forged a manufacturing alliance with the company for production of UV absorbers. The manufacturing alliance will allow the two companies to jointly market specific products used in sprays and lotions that include UVA and UVB protective properties.In December 2010, the company commenced commercial production at their new facility for manufacturing of sunscreens set up at Bidar, Karnataka. Also, the company has increased capacities for other ingredients in Oral care/ Hair care segments.In 2011, the Company acquired Uquifa, a leading global API manufacturer based in Spain and Mexico, in November 2011; it acquired Klar Sehen Pvt. Ltd, a niche ophthalmic formulations company based in India, in October 2011 and further acquired Octtantis Nobel Labs Pvt. Ltd, a branded formulations marketing company, in September 2011.In 2013, it commissioned Bidar block for Pharma Intermediates; upgraded Jeedimetla facility to PICS standards; established API R&D with 65 scientists and formulations R&D with 45 scientists.The Company in 2014 acquired seven domestic Formulation brand. It introduced 5 new products in the Personal Care segment (especially the Sun Care and Hair Care segments). It launched a substitute for Triclosan . It launched new products and brands in the pain management, anti-spasmodic and ophthalmology segment.In 2015, the Company opened doors for generics in regulated markets. In July 2016, the Company transferred and sold its entire product portfolio along with their associated trademarks under the aegis of its wholly-owned subsidiary Klar Sehen Private Limited to Ordain Healthcare Global Private Limited, which is a subsidiary of Spainbased Chemo Espana S.A. It launched a new product called MBB in the hair care category.In 2018, the Company, through its Spanish subsidiary, Vivimed Spain, acquired Soneas, a Hungary-based CDMO player and manufacturer of fine chemicals for pharmaceutical and other sectors. It raised $50 million from Orbimed Asia III Mauritius Limited to increase capacity and drive higher organic growth of the Companys API business. It formed a distribution agreement with Alter Ego LLC for distributing its products in Ukraine, Russia and other CIS regions. In 2023, the Company developed complex products like Sitagliptin + Metformin IR Tablets/ ER Tablets, Empagliflozin Tablets; developed an Antidiabetic product basket for Canadian and EU clients; started commercial supplies of products like Rivaroxaban Tablets and Dalfampiridine Tablets; completed and started New parenteral R&D Analytical Section.