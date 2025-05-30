Board Meeting 30 May 2025 13 May 2025

Vivimed Labs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting / Closure of Trading Window Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2025 30 Jan 2025

VIVIMED LABS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) 2015 further to our letter dated 26.12.2024 we hereby bring to your notice that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 14th day of February 2025 at Hyderabad inter alia to consider and approve un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the company for the Quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024. Further we would like to inform that pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the company has intimated its Designated Persons including Directors regarding the closure of trading window from 01.01.2025 to till 48 hours after the declaration of un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the company for the Quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024. Q3 Results FY2025 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)

Board Meeting 10 Jan 2025 6 Jan 2025

VIVIMED LABS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) 2015 we hereby bring to your notice that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 10th Day of January 2025 at Hyderabad inter alia to consider and approve un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the company for the quarter and half year ending 30th September 2024 any other items. ResultsQ1FY2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/01/2025)

Board Meeting 11 Dec 2024 11 Dec 2024

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

VIVIMED LABS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) 2015 further to our letter dated 06.09.2024 we hereby bring to your notice that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday14th Day of November 2024 at Hyderabad inter alia to consider and approve (1) audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 (2) Board Report (3) AGM for FY2024 & related matters.

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 23 Aug 2024