iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Vivimed Labs Ltd Board Meeting

9.8
(0%)
Dec 1, 2022|03:41:38 PM

Vivimed Labs. CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202513 May 2025
Vivimed Labs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting / Closure of Trading Window Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2025)
Board Meeting14 Feb 202530 Jan 2025
VIVIMED LABS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) 2015 further to our letter dated 26.12.2024 we hereby bring to your notice that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 14th day of February 2025 at Hyderabad inter alia to consider and approve un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the company for the Quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024. Further we would like to inform that pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the company has intimated its Designated Persons including Directors regarding the closure of trading window from 01.01.2025 to till 48 hours after the declaration of un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the company for the Quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024. Q3 Results FY2025 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)
Board Meeting10 Jan 20256 Jan 2025
VIVIMED LABS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) 2015 we hereby bring to your notice that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 10th Day of January 2025 at Hyderabad inter alia to consider and approve un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the company for the quarter and half year ending 30th September 2024 any other items. ResultsQ1FY2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/01/2025)
Board Meeting11 Dec 202411 Dec 2024
Attached
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
VIVIMED LABS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) 2015 further to our letter dated 06.09.2024 we hereby bring to your notice that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday14th Day of November 2024 at Hyderabad inter alia to consider and approve (1) audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 (2) Board Report (3) AGM for FY2024 & related matters.
Board Meeting6 Sep 202423 Aug 2024
VIVIMED LABS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) 2015 further to our letters dated 19.03.2024 & 17.05.2024 we hereby bring to your notice that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 06th Day of September 2024 at Hyderabad inter alia to consider and approve (1) audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 (2) Board Report (3) AGM for FY2024 & related matters. Further we would like to inform that pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations the company has intimated its Designated Persons including Directors regarding the closure of trading window from 01.04.2024 to till 48 hours after the declaration of audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on September 06, 2024 inter alia, have approved / resolved/ taken note of the following: 1. Deferment for declaring the audited financial results for the FY 2024, owing to paucity of time for completing the Audit as the new statutory auditors M/s. SVRL & Co. have been appointed in the EGM held on 14.08.2024 2. To file an application to the office of the Registrar of Companies, Bangalore, Karnataka, seeking an extension of time by three months for the convening of AGM for the Financial Year 2023-24 Due to the above reasons unable to publish the Financial Results of the Company along with all other documents as per the provisions of Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015). The Board Meeting concluded at 5.00 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 06/09/2024)

Vivimed Labs.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vivimed Labs Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.