Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.39
4.39
4.39
4.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
344
310.91
281.86
254.71
Net Worth
348.39
315.3
286.25
259.1
Minority Interest
Debt
0.23
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4
3.3
3.19
2.78
Total Liabilities
352.62
318.6
289.44
261.88
Fixed Assets
111.83
82.97
79.49
77.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.65
2.24
2.21
2.07
Networking Capital
61.91
39.71
26.87
21.48
Inventories
34.77
32.1
24.81
19
Inventory Days
58.51
Sundry Debtors
25.26
24.14
21.92
18.36
Debtor Days
56.53
Other Current Assets
41.44
17.2
9.1
7.89
Sundry Creditors
-25.63
-20.85
-16.46
-13.5
Creditor Days
41.57
Other Current Liabilities
-13.93
-12.88
-12.5
-10.27
Cash
176.25
193.68
180.86
161.27
Total Assets
352.64
318.6
289.43
261.89
