iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2,040
(-3.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd

Voith Paper FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

35.79

34.22

27.63

27.16

Depreciation

-7.51

-6.59

-5.84

-5.95

Tax paid

-8.72

-8.82

-9.52

-9.48

Working capital

25.88

9.05

10.29

22.75

Other operating items

Operating

45.43

27.85

22.55

34.47

Capital expenditure

3.88

42.6

1.38

-42.63

Free cash flow

49.31

70.45

23.93

-8.15

Equity raised

457.3

394.79

348.98

313.5

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

3.95

1.75

Net in cash

506.61

465.25

376.88

307.1

Voith Paper : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.