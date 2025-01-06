Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
35.79
34.22
27.63
27.16
Depreciation
-7.51
-6.59
-5.84
-5.95
Tax paid
-8.72
-8.82
-9.52
-9.48
Working capital
25.88
9.05
10.29
22.75
Other operating items
Operating
45.43
27.85
22.55
34.47
Capital expenditure
3.88
42.6
1.38
-42.63
Free cash flow
49.31
70.45
23.93
-8.15
Equity raised
457.3
394.79
348.98
313.5
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
3.95
1.75
Net in cash
506.61
465.25
376.88
307.1
