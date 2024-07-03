iifl-logo-icon 1
Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd Share Price

2,040
(-3.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,107.8
  • Day's High2,128
  • 52 Wk High3,099
  • Prev. Close2,107.75
  • Day's Low2,001
  • 52 Wk Low 1,775.15
  • Turnover (lac)7.89
  • P/E24.65
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value832.43
  • EPS85.51
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)895.56
  • Div. Yield0.38
No Records Found

Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

2,107.8

Prev. Close

2,107.75

Turnover(Lac.)

7.89

Day's High

2,128

Day's Low

2,001

52 Week's High

3,099

52 Week's Low

1,775.15

Book Value

832.43

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

895.56

P/E

24.65

EPS

85.51

Divi. Yield

0.38

Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd Corporate Action

10 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 8

arrow

9 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Jul, 2024

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:32 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.04%

Foreign: 74.04%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 25.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.39

4.39

4.39

4.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

344

310.91

281.86

254.71

Net Worth

348.39

315.3

286.25

259.1

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

118.52

117.6

94.11

81.51

yoy growth (%)

0.77

24.96

15.44

7.93

Raw materials

-35.41

-39.56

-31.48

-21.42

As % of sales

29.88

33.64

33.45

26.28

Employee costs

-15.79

-15.14

-12.34

-10.86

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

35.79

34.22

27.63

27.16

Depreciation

-7.51

-6.59

-5.84

-5.95

Tax paid

-8.72

-8.82

-9.52

-9.48

Working capital

25.88

9.05

10.29

22.75

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.77

24.96

15.44

7.93

Op profit growth

12.22

27.36

-1.6

21.92

EBIT growth

4.6

23.81

1.73

15.28

Net profit growth

10.3

35.47

2.47

14.27

Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,459.55

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

32.59

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

156.2

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

487

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,007.55

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Ravinder Nath

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

C S Gugliani

Independent Director

Surinder Kumar Nagpal

Managing Director

R Krishna Kumar

Independent Director

Pallavi Dinodia

Independent Director

Deepti Gupta

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Martin Bassmann

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd

Summary

Voith Paper Fabrics India Limited, formerly known as Porritts & Spencer (Asia) Limited was incorporated on June 20, 1968, which changed the name of the Company to Voith Paper Fabrics India Limited effective on November 29, 2007. The Company is a subsidiary of VP Auslandsbeteiligungen GmbH which holds 74.04% paid up equity share capital of the Company. The Company is primarily involved in the business of manufacturing and trading of paper machine clothing for pulp, paper and board industry.The Company started operations in 1974. The company manufactures speciality engineered fabric called felt used in the wet and dryer sections of the paper board, pulp sheeting industries and in the wet section of the cement industries. The 10-odd varieties of felts manufactured include wet and dryer felt, calendering and decatising felt, printing conveyors for textile-finishing machines, denim-finishing felt and spiral linked dryer fabric. The company has entered the field of technical textiles. PSAL has also appointed selling agents outside India. The company has obtained the ISO 9001 certification from TUV Cert, Germany. PSAL manufactures 100% filter fabric used for dry filtration, felt used for ironing clothes and geo-textiles made out of 100% polypropylene used in laying railway track.During 1999-2000, due to the substantial acquisition of shares and takeover by Voith Bespannungstechnik GmbH- Germany which is one of the world leaders in paper technology now stands as a major and controlli
Company FAQs

What is the Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd share price today?

The Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2040 today.

What is the Market Cap of Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd is ₹895.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd is 24.65 and 2.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd is ₹1775.15 and ₹3099 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd?

Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.81%, 3 Years at 24.15%, 1 Year at 13.88%, 6 Month at -10.79%, 3 Month at -8.43% and 1 Month at -0.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.04 %
Institutions - 0.05 %
Public - 25.91 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

