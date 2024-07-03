Summary

Voith Paper Fabrics India Limited, formerly known as Porritts & Spencer (Asia) Limited was incorporated on June 20, 1968, which changed the name of the Company to Voith Paper Fabrics India Limited effective on November 29, 2007. The Company is a subsidiary of VP Auslandsbeteiligungen GmbH which holds 74.04% paid up equity share capital of the Company. The Company is primarily involved in the business of manufacturing and trading of paper machine clothing for pulp, paper and board industry.The Company started operations in 1974. The company manufactures speciality engineered fabric called felt used in the wet and dryer sections of the paper board, pulp sheeting industries and in the wet section of the cement industries. The 10-odd varieties of felts manufactured include wet and dryer felt, calendering and decatising felt, printing conveyors for textile-finishing machines, denim-finishing felt and spiral linked dryer fabric. The company has entered the field of technical textiles. PSAL has also appointed selling agents outside India. The company has obtained the ISO 9001 certification from TUV Cert, Germany. PSAL manufactures 100% filter fabric used for dry filtration, felt used for ironing clothes and geo-textiles made out of 100% polypropylene used in laying railway track.During 1999-2000, due to the substantial acquisition of shares and takeover by Voith Bespannungstechnik GmbH- Germany which is one of the world leaders in paper technology now stands as a major and controlli

