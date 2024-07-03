Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹2,107.8
Prev. Close₹2,107.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.89
Day's High₹2,128
Day's Low₹2,001
52 Week's High₹3,099
52 Week's Low₹1,775.15
Book Value₹832.43
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)895.56
P/E24.65
EPS85.51
Divi. Yield0.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.39
4.39
4.39
4.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
344
310.91
281.86
254.71
Net Worth
348.39
315.3
286.25
259.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
118.52
117.6
94.11
81.51
yoy growth (%)
0.77
24.96
15.44
7.93
Raw materials
-35.41
-39.56
-31.48
-21.42
As % of sales
29.88
33.64
33.45
26.28
Employee costs
-15.79
-15.14
-12.34
-10.86
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
35.79
34.22
27.63
27.16
Depreciation
-7.51
-6.59
-5.84
-5.95
Tax paid
-8.72
-8.82
-9.52
-9.48
Working capital
25.88
9.05
10.29
22.75
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.77
24.96
15.44
7.93
Op profit growth
12.22
27.36
-1.6
21.92
EBIT growth
4.6
23.81
1.73
15.28
Net profit growth
10.3
35.47
2.47
14.27
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,459.55
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
32.59
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
156.2
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
487
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,007.55
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Ravinder Nath
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
C S Gugliani
Independent Director
Surinder Kumar Nagpal
Managing Director
R Krishna Kumar
Independent Director
Pallavi Dinodia
Independent Director
Deepti Gupta
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Martin Bassmann
Reports by Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd
Summary
Voith Paper Fabrics India Limited, formerly known as Porritts & Spencer (Asia) Limited was incorporated on June 20, 1968, which changed the name of the Company to Voith Paper Fabrics India Limited effective on November 29, 2007. The Company is a subsidiary of VP Auslandsbeteiligungen GmbH which holds 74.04% paid up equity share capital of the Company. The Company is primarily involved in the business of manufacturing and trading of paper machine clothing for pulp, paper and board industry.The Company started operations in 1974. The company manufactures speciality engineered fabric called felt used in the wet and dryer sections of the paper board, pulp sheeting industries and in the wet section of the cement industries. The 10-odd varieties of felts manufactured include wet and dryer felt, calendering and decatising felt, printing conveyors for textile-finishing machines, denim-finishing felt and spiral linked dryer fabric. The company has entered the field of technical textiles. PSAL has also appointed selling agents outside India. The company has obtained the ISO 9001 certification from TUV Cert, Germany. PSAL manufactures 100% filter fabric used for dry filtration, felt used for ironing clothes and geo-textiles made out of 100% polypropylene used in laying railway track.During 1999-2000, due to the substantial acquisition of shares and takeover by Voith Bespannungstechnik GmbH- Germany which is one of the world leaders in paper technology now stands as a major and controlli
Read More
The Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2040 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd is ₹895.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd is 24.65 and 2.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd is ₹1775.15 and ₹3099 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.81%, 3 Years at 24.15%, 1 Year at 13.88%, 6 Month at -10.79%, 3 Month at -8.43% and 1 Month at -0.20%.
