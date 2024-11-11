|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results VOITH PAPER FABRICS INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve To take on record Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter / half-year ended 30th September, 2024; and also approve a Postal Ballot Notice & allied matters, besides other routine agenda items. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024) Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter/half-year ended 30/09/2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|VOITH PAPER FABRICS INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to consider quarterly unaudited financials for the quarter ended 30/06/2024 and other routine business items. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30-June-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|VOITH PAPER FABRICS INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to consider audited financial results of the company and recommendation of dividend for the year ended 31/03/2024; besides other routine business items. Outcome of Board Meeting to consider financials for the year/quarter ended 31/03/2024 and recommendation of dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Feb 2024
|23 Jan 2024
|VOITH PAPER FABRICS INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Friday 2nd February 2024 to consider and adopt the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31/12/2023 and other routine agenda items. Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine-months period ended December 31, 2023. Submission of unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine-months period ended 31/12/2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024) Unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine-months period ended 31/12/2023, as published in newspapers. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/02/2024)
