Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results VOITH PAPER FABRICS INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve To take on record Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter / half-year ended 30th September, 2024; and also approve a Postal Ballot Notice & allied matters, besides other routine agenda items. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024) Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter/half-year ended 30/09/2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

VOITH PAPER FABRICS INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to consider quarterly unaudited financials for the quarter ended 30/06/2024 and other routine business items. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30-June-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 18 May 2024

VOITH PAPER FABRICS INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to consider audited financial results of the company and recommendation of dividend for the year ended 31/03/2024; besides other routine business items. Outcome of Board Meeting to consider financials for the year/quarter ended 31/03/2024 and recommendation of dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 23 Jan 2024