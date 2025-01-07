iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,085.1
(1.31%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

118.52

117.6

94.11

81.51

yoy growth (%)

0.77

24.96

15.44

7.93

Raw materials

-35.41

-39.56

-31.48

-21.42

As % of sales

29.88

33.64

33.45

26.28

Employee costs

-15.79

-15.14

-12.34

-10.86

As % of sales

13.32

12.87

13.11

13.32

Other costs

-31.81

-31.26

-25.44

-23.98

As % of sales (Other Cost)

26.83

26.58

27.03

29.42

Operating profit

35.5

31.63

24.83

25.24

OPM

29.95

26.9

26.39

30.96

Depreciation

-7.51

-6.59

-5.84

-5.95

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

7.8

9.17

8.64

7.87

Profit before tax

35.79

34.22

27.63

27.16

Taxes

-8.72

-8.82

-9.52

-9.48

Tax rate

-24.37

-25.78

-34.45

-34.92

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

27.07

25.39

18.11

17.67

Exceptional items

0

-0.85

0

0

Net profit

27.07

24.54

18.11

17.67

yoy growth (%)

10.3

35.47

2.47

14.27

NPM

22.83

20.86

19.24

21.68

Voith Paper : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.