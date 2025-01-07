Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
118.52
117.6
94.11
81.51
yoy growth (%)
0.77
24.96
15.44
7.93
Raw materials
-35.41
-39.56
-31.48
-21.42
As % of sales
29.88
33.64
33.45
26.28
Employee costs
-15.79
-15.14
-12.34
-10.86
As % of sales
13.32
12.87
13.11
13.32
Other costs
-31.81
-31.26
-25.44
-23.98
As % of sales (Other Cost)
26.83
26.58
27.03
29.42
Operating profit
35.5
31.63
24.83
25.24
OPM
29.95
26.9
26.39
30.96
Depreciation
-7.51
-6.59
-5.84
-5.95
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
7.8
9.17
8.64
7.87
Profit before tax
35.79
34.22
27.63
27.16
Taxes
-8.72
-8.82
-9.52
-9.48
Tax rate
-24.37
-25.78
-34.45
-34.92
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
27.07
25.39
18.11
17.67
Exceptional items
0
-0.85
0
0
Net profit
27.07
24.54
18.11
17.67
yoy growth (%)
10.3
35.47
2.47
14.27
NPM
22.83
20.86
19.24
21.68
