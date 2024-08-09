|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|28 May 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|-
|8
|80
|Final
|Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd (AGM Date)09/08/2024 Equity Rs.8.0000 per share(80%)Final Dividend 54th Annual General Meeting to be held on Friday, 9th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.07.2024)
